Guerrillas In Crimea Reconnoiter Radar Positions At Kacha Airfield
“An agent of our movement infiltrated the territory of the Kacha airfield in occupied Crimea and conducted reconnaissance of the occupiers' military facilities. The location of important radar systems has been established, including: Pantsir-S2 missile launcher, air defense radar system Podlet-1K Radar, and VHF radar 1RL131 Terek, the report said.
The partisans passed the information they obtained to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
The Kacha Airfield is a crucial hub for the Russian Air Force in occupied Crimea. It houses the 318th Composite Aviation Regiment, command posts, logistics, and radar systems.
These systems cover the southwestern part of the peninsula and coordinate air strikes on Ukraine.Read also: Russians attack Derhachi community with a drone, causing damage
Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on the evening of July 23 and during the night of July 24, the Kacha and Saky airfields were attacked .
Photo: ATESH
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment