Guerrillas In Crimea Reconnoiter Radar Positions At Kacha Airfield

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the guerrilla movement ATESH in Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“An agent of our movement infiltrated the territory of the Kacha airfield in occupied Crimea and conducted reconnaissance of the occupiers' military facilities. The location of important radar systems has been established, including: Pantsir-S2 missile launcher, air defense radar system Podlet-1K Radar, and VHF radar 1RL131 Terek, the report said.

The partisans passed the information they obtained to the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The Kacha Airfield is a crucial hub for the Russian Air Force in occupied Crimea. It houses the 318th Composite Aviation Regiment, command posts, logistics, and radar systems.

These systems cover the southwestern part of the peninsula and coordinate air strikes on Ukraine.

Russians attack Derhachi community with a drone, causing damage

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that on the evening of July 23 and during the night of July 24, the Kacha and Saky airfields were attacked .

Photo: ATESH