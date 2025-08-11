Civilian Wounded In Kherson In Drone Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration informed about the incident.

“At approximately 7:30 a.m., Russian troops launched a drone strike on Kherson,” the report said.

According to the report, the 40-year-old man sustained explosion trauma and shrapnel wounds to his face in the enemy attack. He will undergo outpatient treatment.

Ukrinform reported that in the Kherson region, four people were killed and seven were wounded in the last 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression.

