Civilian Wounded In Kherson In Drone Strike
“At approximately 7:30 a.m., Russian troops launched a drone strike on Kherson,” the report said.
According to the report, the 40-year-old man sustained explosion trauma and shrapnel wounds to his face in the enemy attack. He will undergo outpatient treatment.Read also: Russians attack Derhachi community with drone, causing damage
Ukrinform reported that in the Kherson region, four people were killed and seven were wounded in the last 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression.
Photo: Ministry of Health
