Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Civilian Wounded In Kherson In Drone Strike

Civilian Wounded In Kherson In Drone Strike


2025-08-11 05:07:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration informed about the incident.

“At approximately 7:30 a.m., Russian troops launched a drone strike on Kherson,” the report said.

According to the report, the 40-year-old man sustained explosion trauma and shrapnel wounds to his face in the enemy attack. He will undergo outpatient treatment.

Read also: Russians attack Derhachi community with drone, causing damage

Ukrinform reported that in the Kherson region, four people were killed and seven were wounded in the last 24 hours as a result of Russian aggression.

Photo: Ministry of Health

MENAFN11082025000193011044ID1109910832

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search