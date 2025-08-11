Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Rescuers Save 14-Year-Old Girl The Occupiers Planned To Send To Russian Orphanage

Rescuers Save 14-Year-Old Girl The Occupiers Planned To Send To Russian Orphanage


2025-08-11 05:07:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak.

According to him, as part of the President's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, a 14-year-old girl was rescued, who the Russians planned to forcibly transfer to an orphanage in Russia.

After the death of her father, a Ukrainian soldier, she remained in the territory temporarily occupied by Russia with her relatives. Russian child welfare authorities openly pressured and intimidated her, threatening to take her away.

In just one day, the Ukrainian Child Rights Network team managed to get all the paperwork sorted, organize a route, and get the girl out to Ukraine-controlled territory. She's now safe with her grandma, who's been waiting for her all these years, and is getting the help she needs to adapt and recover, Yermak added.

Read also: Guerrillas in Crimea reconnoiter radar positions at Kacha Airfield

Ukrinform reported that, according to the founder and Head of the Save Ukraine NGO, Mykola Kuleba, a website has been created in Russia with photos of abducted Ukrainian children with their faces visible and descriptions of them .

Photo: Bring Kids Back UA

MENAFN11082025000193011044ID1109910831

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search