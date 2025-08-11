Nigeria Maintains Stance Against Accepting Deportees From U.S.
Speaking in an interview, published by the local Saturday Punch, Kimiebi Ebienfa, the spokesman for the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said, no amount of pressure from Washington could persuade Nigeria to rescind its decision against accepting some foreign nationals, deported from the United States, some of whom are directly from prison.
“Even if other African countries are accepting deportees from the United States, Nigeria will not accept them,” he said, reiterating that the country has its own issues that“we are struggling with.”
With a population of more than 200 million people, Nigeria is not in a position to accommodate foreign deportees, especially those with potential criminal backgrounds, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, said in a separate interview with local media, last month.
Nigeria's unwavering stance signals a new layer of complexity in diplomatic relations between Washington and African nations, according to Tuggar, adding that, acceding to such requests could set an unsustainable precedent for future deportations.– NNN-NAN
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment