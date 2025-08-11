Modi's American Embrace Backfires Badly On India

MENAFN - Asia Times) India-US ties have entered a fraught and intricate phase, marked by tensions that challenge India's long-cherished strategic autonomy. Once overly hyped as a burgeoning partnership of mutual benefit, the Indo-US relationship is now strained by diplomatic pressures, economic threats and a shifting global order.

India's signing of four foundational US defense agreements-the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA), the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA), the Industrial Security Annex (ISA) and the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA)-positioned it as a strategic partner and ally.

However, these agreements, coupled with increasing US trade pressure under President Donald Trump, have raised serious questions about India's ability to maintain an independent foreign policy.

This article critically examines the trajectory of US-India relations, the carrot-and-stick approach of Trump's policies, the myth of India's strategic autonomy and the challenges India faces in navigating a multipolar world. It argues that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pro-American tilt has miscalculated India's strategic and economic capacity, risking its autonomy and global standing.

During the Cold War, India's non-aligned stance allowed it to balance relations with the Soviet Union and the West, maintaining strategic autonomy while fostering ties with Moscow. The post-Cold War era, however, saw a pivot toward the US, driven by shared concerns about China's rise and India's aspirations to become a global power.

Key milestones included the 2008 US-India Civil Nuclear Agreement under President George W Bush, which legitimized India's nuclear program, and enhanced defense cooperation under President Barack Obama.

During Trump's first term (2017–2021), intelligence-sharing agreements and defense technology transfers deepened ties, while the Biden administration facilitated fighter jet engine technology transfers in 2023.

These developments, coupled with India's active role in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) alongside the US, Japan and Australia, signaled a strategic alignment with Washington. The four foundational defense agreements, signed between 2016 and 2020, were pivotal.

LEMOA enabled mutual logistics support, COMCASA facilitated secure communications, ISA allowed technology transfers, and BECA enhanced geospatial intelligence sharing. These agreements granted India access to advanced US defense systems, but they also tethered its military and strategic apparatus to Washington's orbit.

Modi's government framed this as a step to counter China and elevate India's global stature. However, the cost of this alignment has become increasingly apparent, as it undermines India's non-aligned heritage and exposes it to US pressures, particularly under Trump's second term.

Trump's first term was characterized by a“carrot” approach, enticing India with defense cooperation, technology transfers and diplomatic gestures like the“Howdy Modi” event in 2019.

These moves were designed to pull India into the US-led Indo-Pacific framework to counter China. The US also enticed India by vowing it would encourage American companies to shift manufacturing from China to India during the Covid-19 pandemic, though firms like General Motors, Ford, and Harley-Davidson exited India, citing economic challenges.

Despite these setbacks, the narrative of a robust US-India“friendship” was carefully cultivated. In contrast, Trump's second term has adopted a“stick” approach, marked by economic and diplomatic coercion.