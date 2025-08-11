'Start Picking Up Stray Dogs From All Localities...': Supreme Court Tells Delhi Authorities, 'If Any Person Comes In Way...'
Also Read: Caught on camera: 8-years-old boy attacked by stray dog outside home in Tamil Nadu, father too injured
Issuing a series of directives to address the rising number of dog bite cases, the court also warned that any individual or organisation obstructing the authorities from carrying out the removal of strays would face strict legal action, PTI reported.
A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said as of now, the dog shelters be created to accommodate around 5,000 stray dogs and sufficient personnel should be deployed there to sterilise and immunise the canines.
It said the stray dogs should be kept at dog shelters and not be released on streets, colonies and public places.
Also Read: Shocking! Rajasthan man opens fire at street dogs in Jhunjhunu, kills 25 | Viral vide
"We are issuing these directions keeping larger public interest in mind," the bench said, adding that infants, young children should not at any cost fall prey to stray dog bites leading to rabies.
It also directed the authorities to create a helpline within a week so that all dog bite cases are reported immediately.We are issuing these directions keeping larger public interest in mind.
The top court had on July 28 taken suo motu cognisance of a media report of dog bite incident leading to rabies in Delhi.
(With inputs from agencies)Key Takeaways
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment