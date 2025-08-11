Earnings Movers: Bullish Calls On DOMS & Godfrey Phillips, Bearish Pressure On PG Electroplast & Voltas

Indian equity markets gained strength in the afternoon trade on Monday. SEBI-registered analysts flagged select earnings movers such as DOMS, PG Electroplast, Voltas, and Godfrey Phillips after their June quarter performance and guidance commentary.

Let's take a look at how these stocks are faring and their technical outlook going forward:

DOMS Industries

DOMS shares surged 10% on Monday after posting a 10.5% rise in June quarter profits to ₹57.3 crore, aided by strong revenue growth.

Analyst Sameer Pande noted that on its monthly charts, the stock has taken strong support near ₹2,280-₹2,300 levels, and rebounded from there.

On its weekly charts, it's showing a positive reversal from lower levels, but resistance can be seen around ₹2,800-₹2,860 levels. And on the daily chart, it has seen a positive breakout on supertrend, followed by RSI around 60, indicating investor confidence.

Pande pegged a target price of ₹2,860 to be achieved by September 25. Maintain stop loss on a closing basis at ₹2,260.

PG Electroplast

PG Electroplast fell 15% on Monday, extending its losses from the previous week after the company revised its FY26 guidance sharply lower. Over the past four trading sessions, PG Electroplast's share price has slumped 37%, and the stock is now down 50% from its 52-week high of ₹1,054.95, hit on January 6.

Pande added that the stock has given a breakdown on Supertrend, and RSI is around 48 on its monthly chart. On the weekly chart, it is showing weakness all around with support at ₹460-₹420 levels. And on the daily chart, some retracement can be seen; however, ₹560-₹590 is a major supply zone.

Voltas

Voltas shares tanked 6% on weak June quarter earnings show. India's largest air conditioning company reported a steep 58% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit to ₹140.6 crore for Q1FY26, as unseasonal weather and muted summer demand hit cooling product sales.

On its monthly charts, Pande noted that the stock is trading in the sideways to negative zone. Strong support is seen between ₹1,190-₹1,220, with resistance around ₹1,290-₹1,320 levels. He added that for a positive reversal, the stock must breach its resistance around the ₹1,320-₹1,340 level on a closing basis.

Godfrey Phillips

Godfrey Phillips is the other stock on the radar after its strong June quarter performance report last week. Shares were down nearly 1% on Monday.

Sudhansu Panda of Bluemoon Research & Financial Services flagged that this stock is volatile and has consistently delivered growth over time. On its daily chart, it has given a breakout above the resistance zone of ₹9,600. On the weekly chart, the stock has given a yearly cup and handle pattern breakout.

According to Panda, the stock may face short-term volatility, but the outlook for the next 6 months to 1 year is upbeat, and it may move towards the ₹12,000 to ₹14,000 level.

He identified strong support around ₹8,800. Panda added that there was upside potential in the stock if it sustains above key resistance levels, and traders can look to buy any dips.

