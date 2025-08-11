Nagarjuna's Massive Net Worth Revealed, Leaving Fans Stunned - Check Here

Let's take a look at the surprising net worth of actor Nagarjuna, who played the character Simon in the movie Coolie.

The talk of the town is Rajinikanth's Coolie, releasing on August 14th. At the music launch, Rajinikanth praised Nagarjuna for playing the villain, emphasizing his wealth and saying he's beyond being bought. Let's explore Nagarjuna's net worth.

Nagarjuna is one of India's richest actors, with an estimated net worth of ₹3310 crore. Acting is a side hustle; he has numerous businesses. His father, Nageswara Rao, was also wealthy. Nagarjuna owns Annapurna Studio, a 22-acre facility worth around ₹200 crore, where many films are shot.

Nagarjuna owns a private jet worth ₹20 crore and luxury cars like the BMW 7 Series, Porsche Cayenne, and BMW M6, totaling around ₹6 crore. He earns ₹20-25 crore per film. A long-time hero, he plays a villain for the first time in Coolie, as Simon.

Nagarjuna's first wife was Lakshmi, and they have a son, Naga Chaitanya. After divorcing, he married actress Amala, and they have a son, Akhil. Both sons are actors. Naga Chaitanya was married to Samantha but divorced and later married Sobhita Dhulipala. Akhil also got married this year.