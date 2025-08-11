Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Munshi Ranjith's Shock Exit & Mohanlal's Mid-Week Eviction Hint


2025-08-11 05:01:10
In a dramatic first-week twist, Munshi Ranjith became the season's first evictee after receiving the fewest votes. Mohanlal hinted at yet another eviction mid-week, leaving contestants on edge. The host also pulled up inmates for breaking rules, setting the tone for a no-nonsense season ahead.

