Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Munshi Ranjith's Shock Exit & Mohanlal's Mid-Week Eviction Hint

In a dramatic first-week twist, Munshi Ranjith became the season's first evictee after receiving the fewest votes. Mohanlal hinted at yet another eviction mid-week, leaving contestants on edge. The host also pulled up inmates for breaking rules, setting the tone for a no-nonsense season ahead.

