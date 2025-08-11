TMC MP Mitali Bagh Faints During 'Vote Chori' Protest Rahul Gandhi, Others Offer Help (Watch)

New Delhi: In a dramatic turn of events during the ongoing 'Vote Chori' protest in Delhi on Monday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mitali Bagh fainted amid the large gathering of opposition leaders and supporters. The protest, which was organised by the INDIA bloc, aims to spotlight alleged irregularities and“voter fraud” connected to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As soon as Mitali Bagh collapsed, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other fellow MPs rushed to her aid, demonstrating unity and concern amidst the tense atmosphere.

#WATCH | Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and others help TMC MP Mitali Bagh, who fainted during the opposition protest and the resulting detention by the police. twitter/5Rpw67O8P2

- ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025

Opposition Demands Clean Voters List

Rahul Gandhi emphasised that the protest was not political but a fight to protect the Constitution and ensure“One Man, One Vote”. He urged the Election Commission to take immediate action against alleged vote theft, asserting the need for a pure electoral roll.

Police Deny Permission for March

Delhi Police stated that the Opposition MPs had not sought permission for the march, which led to their detention. Responding to this, Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi said the government often denies permission and accused them of using political language to suppress the protest. He assured that the entire Opposition would continue to press their demands under Rahul Gandhi's leadership.