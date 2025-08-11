Independence Day 2025: Swades To Lagaan Here's A List Of 5 Patriotic Movies To Watch

Independence Day 2025: Here's a list of 5 Patriotic movies that you can watch with your friends and family on 15th August

Independence Day 2025

Independence day is around the corner. The country will be celebrating it's 79th Independence Day this year. Here's a list of 5 patriotic movies you can watch

Shershaah (2021)

A biographical war drama on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil War hero. Filled with bravery, sacrifice, and emotional depth, Shershaah is an inspiring tribute to India's armed forces.

Swades (2004)

A deeply moving story about an NRI NASA scientist returning to India and rediscovering his roots. The film blends themes of development, responsibility, and love for the nation, making it a heartfelt Independence Day watch.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Based on the real-life Indian Army surgical strikes of 2016, this high-energy action film showcases military strategy, courage, and national pride. Vicky Kaushal's“How's the josh?” became a patriotic catchphrase nationwide.

Rang De Basanti (2006)

A powerful youth-oriented film that connects the lives of modern-day students with India's freedom fighters. It's an emotional rollercoaster that urges viewers to question corruption and injustice, echoing the ideals of sacrifice and change.

Lagaan (2001)

A unique take on patriotism, Lagaan mixes sports, colonial oppression, and unity. Set in the British Raj era, it tells the story of villagers who challenge British officers to a game of cricket to escape unfair taxes. The film's music, drama, and underdog spirit make it a timeless watch.