Wildlife Smuggling Bid Foiled At Mumbai Airport


2025-08-11 05:01:00
Customs at Mumbai International Airport arrested passenger Sharukkhan Mohammed Hassian, arriving from Bangkok, for smuggling live wild animals protected under the Wildlife Protection Act. The haul included two kinkajous, two pygmy marmosets, and fifty albino red-eared sliders, all concealed in his baggage to evade detection.

