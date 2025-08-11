Chris Hemsworth's 7 Best Movies Available On OTT Platforms In India

From thunderous superhero tales to gripping action thrillers, Chris Hemsworth's filmography offers something for every movie lover. Here are seven of his best films you can stream right now in India.

Chris Hemsworth came to audiences with his charm, action skills, and ability to shine in various genres. While many recognize him as Marvel's Thor, his filmography consists of thrillers, biopics, and dramas worth binge-watching. Here are seven of his best films available in India right now - along with where to watch them.

1. Extraction (2020) - Netflix

Netflix's biggest action hit, Extraction, features Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, a fearless mercenary sent to save a boy from Dhaka. Oh, and it's all the while loaded with gritty action sequences and emotional beats.

Where to Watch: Netflix India

2. Extraction 2 (2023) - Netflix

The high-octane sequel again brings back Tyler Rake for a deadliest mission-this time to rescue a family from a highly secured prison. Now even more stunning action set pieces put the stamp on this franchise among Hemsworth's top works.

Where to Watch: Netflix India

3. Rush (2013) - Netflix

In this captivating sports drama, Hemsworth embodies Formula One champion James Hunt and plunges into the intense rivalry between himself and Niki Lauda during the 1970s. Directed by Ron Howard, this film meshes high-speed thrills with deep character moments.

Where to Watch: Netflix India

4. In the Heart of the Sea (2015) - Netflix

This survival drama takes inspiration from the true story underlying Moby-Dick and tells of a whaling crew stranded at sea after a giant whale attack. Hemsworth gives a searing performance as first mate Owen Chase.

Where to Watch: Netflix India

5. Spiderhead (2022) - Netflix

Set in a futuristic prison, Spiderhead sees Hemsworth as a charming yet unsettling scientist conducting mind-altering drug experiments on inmates. This psychological sci-fi thriller is just as stylish and stimulating as anything else.

Where to Watch: Netflix India

6. Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) - Amazon Prime Video

Adds Hemsworth as the rugged Huntsman who helps Snow White against an evil queen in a dark fantasy retelling. With stunning visuals and a fresh take on the classic fairy tale, it's a visually rich watch.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video India

7. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024) - Rent/Buy from Prime Video, Apple TV

The prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, Hemsworth's turn as Dementus-the flamboyant but ruthless warlord-is also rare in a villainous turn. A must-watch for fans, loaded with grand-action sequences.

Where to Watch: Available for rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV in India; expected to stream on JioCinema in the future.