Expedia, Monster Beverage, Tyson Foods: Strong Earnings Drive Best In Sector Gains Last Week

Consumer stocks rose last week, with discretionary shares outperforming staples as investors positioned themselves ahead of Tuesday's inflation report.

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) rose 3.6%, nearly recovering losses from the week prior. The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) rose 2.9%, its biggest weekly gain since October 2023.

Here are the top gainers in the sector:

Expedia Group (weekly gain 9.7%)

A major part of the lift came on Friday, after the online travel company's quarterly report. Expedia beat expectations for revenue and profit for its second quarter, and the company raised its annual outlook for revenue and gross booking growth.

Following the report, Bernstein raised its price target on the stock by a wide margin, from $162 to $215, noting the strength in the company's business travel segment.

Monster Beverage (weekly gain 9.6%)

The energy drink was also the beneficiary of an end-of-the-week rally. Shares gained 6.4% on Friday after reporting higher-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit.

The energy drinks segment has garnered particular investor interest lately; CEO Hilton Schlosberg noted that energy drinks are being purchased by an increasing number of households, with per capita consumption also on the rise.

Tyson Foods (weekly gain 8.6%)

The meat producer is on a winning streak, with shares rising for six consecutive sessions. Tyson Foods, on Monday, beat quarterly revenue and profit expectations, and raised its sales growth forecast. It now stands at 2% to 3%, compared to its previous estimate of 1%, driven partly by the strength in pork and chicken meat sales.

