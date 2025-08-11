Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Real Madrid's Camavinga Sidelined Due to Ankle Sprain

Real Madrid's Camavinga Sidelined Due to Ankle Sprain


2025-08-11 04:59:46
(MENAFN) Real Madrid faces its first injury blow ahead of the new La Liga season as central midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will be sidelined due to an ankle sprain, the club confirmed Monday.

"Following tests conducted on Eduardo Camavinga by the Real Madrid Medical Services, the player has been diagnosed with a sprain to his right ankle. Awaiting further development," the club announced on its official website.

The injury rules out the French midfielder from the team’s sole pre-season friendly against WSG Tirol on Tuesday. Camavinga had just returned to training after the Club World Cup.

He is also set to miss Real Madrid’s La Liga opener at home against Osasuna on August 19 and is doubtful for the second match away at newly promoted Oviedo the following weekend.

MENAFN11082025000045017169ID1109910708

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search