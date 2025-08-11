403
Real Madrid's Camavinga Sidelined Due to Ankle Sprain
(MENAFN) Real Madrid faces its first injury blow ahead of the new La Liga season as central midfielder Eduardo Camavinga will be sidelined due to an ankle sprain, the club confirmed Monday.
"Following tests conducted on Eduardo Camavinga by the Real Madrid Medical Services, the player has been diagnosed with a sprain to his right ankle. Awaiting further development," the club announced on its official website.
The injury rules out the French midfielder from the team’s sole pre-season friendly against WSG Tirol on Tuesday. Camavinga had just returned to training after the Club World Cup.
He is also set to miss Real Madrid’s La Liga opener at home against Osasuna on August 19 and is doubtful for the second match away at newly promoted Oviedo the following weekend.
