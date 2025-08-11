403
Beat the Back-to-School and Office Blues with Mouthwatering Offers at The Stables this August
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE (11 August 2025): The summer is winding down, and the city is beginning to fill up, which can only mean one thing: the return to school and office is just around the corner. Here to help you get back into the swing of things, The Stables welcomes guests to savour comforting classics served with a side of British gastropub charm. While little ones tuck into all their favourites with a week-long kids eat free offer, professionals can take a break from the office with a wallet-friendly yet delicious business lunch, perfect for some midday respite.
Conveniently nestled along the Sheikh Zayed Road, The Stables welcomes guests to journey back in time, immersing yourself in a nostalgic atmosphere filled with warmth and charm. Plush seating invites diners to settle comfortably amidst rustic brick walls decorated with vintage artwork, while shelves brimming with horse-inspired curiosities lend an air of playful elegance. Complemented by a crowd-pleasing menu, it’s the ideal spot to enjoy quality time with family or seal business deals.
Kids Eat Free
Ease yourself and your family back into the school routine with a hearty feast and take advantage of complimentary meals for kids at The Stables. Available from August 18th to 24th between 12pm and 8pm, this is the perfect way to savour one last summer outing together or refuel after a long day of shopping for school supplies. Guests can look forward to one free kids’ meal for every adult meal purchased, allowing little ones to tuck into everything from juicy burgers with fries and fresh pizzas to the signature Hunters Pasta.
When: August 18th to 24th, daily from 12pm to 8pm
Offer: One free kids’ meal per adult meal purchased
Terms & Conditions:
• Kids must be aged 10 or under
*For bookings and more information, call +971 54 417 7028 or email ...
Back to Work Business Lunch
This August 25th to 30th, catch up with colleagues or simply enjoy some solo time away from your screen with an unmissable Back to Work Business Lunch at The Stables. Priced at just AED 25 per person, begin your midday feast by choosing your hearty main course, including the Grilled Scottish Salmon, cooked to perfection, and the ever-popular Stables Classic Burger. If pasta is more your style, the Penne Alfredo delivers a creamy, indulgent experience, and seafood fans can’t go wrong with the crisp, golden Mini Atlantic Cod Fish & Chips.
Lighter options are also available, such as the Chicken Caesar Salad, while vegetarians can savour the delicious Portobello Mushroom Burger or the cheesy delight of a Classic Margherita Pizza. Whatever your choice, each dish is served with a choice of refreshing beverages to keep spirits high and productivity flowing. Diners can pick from a range of soft drinks and hot beverages or opt instead to indulge in a glass of house grape, bottled hops, or a house spirit with mixer, promising something to suit every palate and pace.
