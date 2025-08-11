Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
South Korea Posts Decline in Early August Exports

South Korea Posts Decline in Early August Exports


2025-08-11 04:55:40
(MENAFN) South Korea’s exports declined by single digits in the first 10 days of August, primarily due to fewer working days, official customs data revealed Monday.

Exports totaled $14.71 billion in the August 1-10 period, marking a 4.3 percent drop compared to the same timeframe last year, according to the Korea Customs Service.

This contraction is linked to one less business day during the period. However, the daily average export value rose sharply by 9.3 percent to $2.10 billion.

Semiconductor shipments increased 12.0 percent, reaching $3.90 billion, while oil product exports plunged 19.4 percent to $1.22 billion.

Ship exports surged dramatically by 81.3 percent to $1.12 billion, and automotive exports grew 8.5 percent to $950 million.

Conversely, exports of steel products, auto parts, computers, and home appliances all declined by double-digit percentages.

Imports fell 13.6 percent year-on-year to $15.88 billion in the same period, pushing the trade deficit to $1.17 billion.

Imports of crude oil, natural gas, and machinery dropped by double digits, while semiconductor, car, oil product, and semiconductor equipment imports decreased in single digits.

MENAFN11082025000045017169ID1109910697

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search