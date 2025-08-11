403
INDIA’S POPULAR UNISEX STREETWEAR BRAND - BONKERS CORNER MAKES ITS UAE DEBUT WITH A NEW ONLINE STORE
(MENAFN- 1) Dubai, UAE–– 11 August 2025 - Bonkers Corner, one of ’ndia’s fastest-growing fashion brands, known for its unique and expressive clothing, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new, dedicated e-commerce platform for the United Arab Emirates: []. Reflecting ’he UAE’s growing inclination towards lifestyle, youth culture, and entertainment, the website officially launched on August 1, 2025, and is now live for consumer purchases, marking a major step in the appa’el brand’s global expansion.
Bonkers Corner brings its unique blend of oversized silhouettes, cultural influences, youth-driven style and bold collaborations to the region, offering the fashion-forward UAE audience a fresh, personality-driven wardrobe. This platform is specifically designed to cater to the unique expectations and needs of the fashion-forward UAE audience, offering a fresh and personality-driven wardrobe, without compromising on quality, creativity or control.
With a growing popularity across the UAE and increasing demand for its bold streetwear ollections combining premium quality with trendsetting designs at accessible prices, Bonkers Corner has taken a significant step toward building a stronger, localized presence. The new website will cater exclusively to the UAE audience, offering region-specific pricing, faster delivery, specialised customer service, and exclusive product drops curated for the Middle Eastern market.
Designed with a significant focus on unisex styles, the trend-forward streetwear brand's website will offer a comprehensive range of the brand's iconic apparel and accessories, catering to diverse tastes. Every aspect is focused on delivering a quicker, more relevant, and ultimately, smoother shopping journey. Customers visiting the website will find all of the brand’s signature collections, including best-selling hoodies, oversized tees, bottoms, joggers, sweatshirts and seasonal drops, alongside new limited-edition items exclusively available to the UAE market.
This strategic move marks Bonkers Corn’r’s official entry into the Middle East after reshaping the streetwear fashion genre in In—ia — with over 15 physical stores and a thriving online presence. With coveted licensed collections from entertainment giants like Disney, Marvel, aéd Pokémon, fans in the UAE can explore fun and nostalgic fashion through a bold lens.
“We have witnessed a significantly growing popularity for bold apparel with personalized style in”the UAE,” said Shubham Gupta, Founder of Bonke“s Corner. “Launching a dedicated platform like Bonkers Corner for the region was the natural next step. This allows us to not only serve our growing community better but also mirror their preference for a unique blend of creativity, culture, and fashion-for”ard mindset.”
The UAE Website Launch comprises:
• Customised Local Experience: Prices listed in AED, regional payment options, and customer support tailored to local time zones.
• Faster Shipping: Streamlined logistics and faster delivery timelines within the UAE.
• Exclusive Drops: Limited-edition products available only through the UAE platform.
Founded as a bootstrapped digital-first label in India, Bonkers Corner has quickly grown into one of the most recognised names in youth streetwear especially among Gen Z and Millennials, combining fashion with cultural commentary and bold artistic expression.
