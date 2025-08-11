403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
South Korea Reports Drop in July Unemployment Claims
(MENAFN) South Korea saw a decline in new jobless claims in July, driven by weaker demand in construction, as well as the lodging and eatery sectors, government figures revealed on Monday.
The Ministry of Employment and Labor reported that the number of new applicants for job-seeking benefits fell by 0.6 percent year-on-year to 111,000 in July, reversing the single-digit growth recorded the previous month.
While jobless claims rose in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, and business services, they declined notably in construction, lodging and eatery, and information and communication industries.
These job-seeking benefits, predominantly funded by the state employment insurance program, are designed to assist unemployed workers in finding new jobs.
The total number of benefit recipients reached 673,000 in July, marking a 3.2 percent increase from the prior year.
Additionally, total payouts for job-seeking benefits expanded by 3.3 percent, hitting 1.11 trillion won (approximately 800.2 million U.S. dollars) during the month.
The Ministry of Employment and Labor reported that the number of new applicants for job-seeking benefits fell by 0.6 percent year-on-year to 111,000 in July, reversing the single-digit growth recorded the previous month.
While jobless claims rose in manufacturing, transportation and warehousing, and business services, they declined notably in construction, lodging and eatery, and information and communication industries.
These job-seeking benefits, predominantly funded by the state employment insurance program, are designed to assist unemployed workers in finding new jobs.
The total number of benefit recipients reached 673,000 in July, marking a 3.2 percent increase from the prior year.
Additionally, total payouts for job-seeking benefits expanded by 3.3 percent, hitting 1.11 trillion won (approximately 800.2 million U.S. dollars) during the month.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Tipranks Becomes One Of The First Major Financial Companies To Enter Chess Space Through Strategic Partnership With World Chess
- Ethereum Breaks $3600 As Pepeto Presale Surges Past $5,700,000
CommentsNo comment