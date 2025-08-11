403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mohamed Salah Criticizes UEFA
(MENAFN) Egyptian football icon Mohamed Salah expressed his frustration on Saturday regarding UEFA’s lack of response to the death of a former Palestinian player, Suleiman al-Obaid, who was killed by an Israeli strike while awaiting humanitarian assistance in Gaza.
Al-Obaid lost his life on Wednesday amid the ongoing second year of what has been described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
In a statement honoring his memory, UEFA wrote, "Farewell to Suleiman al-Obaid, the 'Palestinian Pele.' A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times," yet made no mention of the circumstances surrounding his death.
Salah openly challenged UEFA’s tribute, questioning, "Can you tell us how, where and why he died?"
Since Israel launched its offensive on October 7, 2023, over 800 athletes have been reported killed in Gaza.
The sports community continues to endure severe hardship amid continuous bombardments, starvation, and the destruction of critical infrastructure, according to Palestinian authorities.
One of the recent casualties, al-Obaid, was killed while waiting for humanitarian aid—an occurrence frequently reported under a controversial aid program backed by Israel and the United States, which critics have labeled a “death trap.”
The United Nations has reported that at least 1,373 Palestinians have died since May 27 while trying to obtain food through this aid initiative, as Israel restricts access for other humanitarian organizations seeking to enter Gaza.
The Palestinian Football Association released a statement confirming, “Former national team player Suleiman al-Obaid was martyred during an attack by occupation forces while waiting for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.”
Al-Obaid lost his life on Wednesday amid the ongoing second year of what has been described as Israel’s genocide in Gaza.
In a statement honoring his memory, UEFA wrote, "Farewell to Suleiman al-Obaid, the 'Palestinian Pele.' A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times," yet made no mention of the circumstances surrounding his death.
Salah openly challenged UEFA’s tribute, questioning, "Can you tell us how, where and why he died?"
Since Israel launched its offensive on October 7, 2023, over 800 athletes have been reported killed in Gaza.
The sports community continues to endure severe hardship amid continuous bombardments, starvation, and the destruction of critical infrastructure, according to Palestinian authorities.
One of the recent casualties, al-Obaid, was killed while waiting for humanitarian aid—an occurrence frequently reported under a controversial aid program backed by Israel and the United States, which critics have labeled a “death trap.”
The United Nations has reported that at least 1,373 Palestinians have died since May 27 while trying to obtain food through this aid initiative, as Israel restricts access for other humanitarian organizations seeking to enter Gaza.
The Palestinian Football Association released a statement confirming, “Former national team player Suleiman al-Obaid was martyred during an attack by occupation forces while waiting for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Primexbt Expands Global Payment Options With Skrill E-Wallet Integration
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Dreamcash Begins Rollout Of Trading Platform With Hyperliquid Integration Via Waitlist Access
CommentsNo comment