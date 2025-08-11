Saudi Arabia Shrimp Market To Reach USD 384.0 Million By 2033, Growing At 3.8% CAGR
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 267.5 Million
Forecast (2033): USD 384.0 Million
CAGR (2025–2033): 3.8%
The market is characterized by a strong push for domestic aquaculture production, driven by government initiatives under Vision 2030 to enhance food security and reduce reliance on imports.
Key drivers include rising consumer health consciousness, a growing preference for protein-rich diets, and increasing investments in modern aquaculture technologies and infrastructure.
Key companies operating in the Saudi Arabia shrimp market includeAlmunajem Foods, Arasco, Jazan Energy and Development Company, National Prawn Group
How Is AI Transforming the Shrimp Market in Saudi Arabia?
-
Predictive Disease Management: AI-powered sensors in shrimp farms are actively analyzing water quality and shrimp behavior, allowing for a proactive approach. This reduces disease outbreaks, which can wipe out a harvest, protecting nearly 90% of a farm's stock.
Optimized Feeding Systems: AI-driven feeders use computer vision to monitor shrimp, dispensing food precisely when needed. This approach can reduce feed expenses by up to 20% while minimizing waste and improving water quality for healthier shrimp.
Streamlined Harvest and Sorting: AI technology is being deployed to automate the sizing and counting of shrimp during harvest. This non-intrusive method is 95% accurate, increasing efficiency and reducing labor costs, which is a major concern for local producers.
Governmental Tech Adoption: The Saudi government is heavily investing in AI for food security under Vision 2030. Projects supported by entities like KAUST use AI and machine learning to sustainably manage marine resources, which is critical for future aquaculture.
Improved Supply Chain Efficiency: AI is enhancing the entire supply chain, from farm to fork. It's helping to track and manage logistics, ensuring that premium Saudi shrimp, which generated over SR1.1 billion in exports, arrives fresh and quickly.
Saudi Arabia Shrimp Market Trends and Drivers
-
Government Support: Vision 2030 subsidies and investments boost aquaculture output and self-sufficiency
Rising Consumption: Health awareness and population growth drive demand for protein-rich shrimp
Technological Advances: Innovations in biosecurity and genetics improve farming efficiency and yields
Export Potential: Increasing international opportunities expand market reach beyond domestic needs
Dietary Shifts: Preference for gourmet cuisines elevates shrimp in urban diets and restaurants
Saudi Arabia Shrimp Industry Segmentation:
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Environment Insights:
-
Farmed Shrimp
Wild Shrimp
Species Insights:
-
Penaeus Vannamei
Penaeus Monodon
Macrobrachium Rosenbergii
Others
Shrimp Size Insights:
-
<21
21-25
26-30
31-40
41-50
51-60
61-70
>70
Distribution Channel Insights:
-
Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Hotels and Restaurants
Online Sales
Others
Regional Insights:
-
Northern and Central Region
Western Region
Eastern Region
Southern Region
Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Shrimp Market
-
October 2024: Saudi Arabia's aquaculture production surged by 55.56%, reaching over 140,000 tonnes, with shrimp as a key export, driven by advanced HDPE-lined pond systems optimizing water use in arid regions.
November 2024: New fish feed formulations by KAUST and MEWA improved feed conversion ratios by 10-15%, potentially saving $417 million annually in shrimp farming costs under Red Sea conditions.
March 2025: Sustainable shrimp farming technologies, including automated water quality monitoring and organic feed, boosted production efficiency, with 89.1% of harvested shrimp achieving premium hard-shell quality.
