First International Bank Of Israel Reports Financial Results For The Second Quarter Of 2025
|
CONDENSED PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PRINCIPAL EXECUTION INDICES
|
Principal execution indices
|
|
|
For the three months
|
|
For the six months
|
|
For the year
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in %
|
Return on equity attributed to shareholders of the Bank(1)
|
|
18.3
|
|
19.6
|
|
17.1
|
|
19.2
|
|
19.0
|
Return on average assets(1)
|
|
0.99
|
1.06
|
0.91
|
1.05
|
1.02
|
Ratio of total income to average assets(1)
|
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
2.7
|
2.9
|
2.9
|
Ratio of interest income, net to average assets (1)
|
|
2.0
|
2.1
|
1.9
|
2.1
|
2.0
|
Ratio of fees to average assets (1)
|
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
0.6
|
0.7
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
43.1
|
44.7
|
45.2
|
45.4
|
44.1
|
|
|
|
As of June 30,
|
|
As of December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in %
|
Ratio of equity capital tier 1
|
|
11.54
|
|
11.34
|
|
11.31
|
Leverage ratio
|
|
5.26
|
5.20
|
5.18
|
Liquidity coverage ratio (3)
|
|
134
|
172
|
165
|
Net stable funding ratio
|
|
125
|
149
|
140
|
Credit quality indices
|
|
|
For the three months
|
|
For the six months
|
|
For the year
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
in %
|
Ratio of provision for credit losses to credit to the public
|
|
1.19
|
|
1.32
|
|
1.19
|
|
1.32
|
|
1.25
|
Ratio of total provision for credit losses (2) to credit to the public
|
|
1.33
|
|
1.44
|
1.33
|
1.44
|
1.38
|
Ratio of non-accruing debts or in arrears of 90 days or more to credit to the public
|
|
0.46
|
|
0.59
|
0.46
|
0.59
|
0.53
|
Ratio of provision for credit losses to total non-accruing credit to the public
|
|
271.5
|
|
230.4
|
271.5
|
230.4
|
244.6
|
Ratio of net write-offs to average total credit to the public (1)
|
|
(0.03)
|
|
(0.15)
|
(0.04)
|
(0.08)
|
(0.04)
|
Ratio of income for credit losses to average total credit to the public (1)
|
|
(0.05)
|
|
(0.24)
|
(0.04)
|
(0.12)
|
(0.01)
|
Principal data from the statement of income
|
|
|
For the three months
|
|
For the six months
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIS million
|
Net profit attributed to shareholders of the Bank
|
|
637
|
|
609
|
|
1,167
|
|
1,178
|
Interest Income, net
|
1,290
|
|
1,221
|
|
2,444
|
2,336
|
Income from credit losses
|
(16)
|
|
(71)
|
|
(27)
|
(73)
|
Total non-Interest income
|
551
|
|
418
|
|
1,065
|
884
|
Of which: Fees
|
434
|
|
362
|
|
859
|
727
|
Total operating and other expenses
|
793
|
|
732
|
|
1,585
|
1,463
|
Of which: Salaries and related expenses
|
449
|
|
*435
|
|
902
|
*882
|
Primary and diluted net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value (NIS)
|
6.35
|
|
6.07
|
|
11.63
|
11.74
|
Principal data from the balance sheet
|
|
|
30.6.25
|
|
30.6.24
|
|
31.12.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIS million
|
Total assets
|
|
262,507
|
|
232,809
|
|
248,563
|
of which: Cash and deposits with banks
|
79,142
|
77,663
|
77,175
|
Securities
|
37,432
|
27,237
|
34,396
|
Credit to the public, net
|
135,092
|
120,436
|
129,416
|
Total liabilities
|
247,537
|
219,604
|
234,479
|
of which: Deposits from the public
|
225,124
|
204,069
|
214,755
|
Deposits from banks
|
2,141
|
2,735
|
2,508
|
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
|
4,517
|
4,689
|
4,479
|
Capital attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
14,258
|
12,615
|
13,430
|
Additional data
|
|
|
30.6.25
|
|
30.6.24
|
|
31.12.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(0.01 NIS)
|
Share price
|
|
24,370
|
|
14,410
|
|
17,940
|
Dividend per share
|
439
|
495
|
986
|
|
* Reclassified.
|
(1) Annualized.
|
(2) Including provision in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments.
|
(3) The ratio is computed in respect of the three months ended at the end of the reporting period.
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|
(NIS million)
|
|
|
For the three months
|
|
For the six months
|
|
For the year Ended
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(audited)
|
Interest Income
|
|
3,019
|
|
2,879
|
|
5,822
|
|
5,455
|
|
11,097
|
Interest Expenses
|
1,729
|
1,658
|
3,378
|
3,119
|
6,357
|
Interest Income, net
|
1,290
|
1,221
|
2,444
|
2,336
|
4,740
|
Income from credit losses
|
(16)
|
(71)
|
(27)
|
(73)
|
(16)
|
Net Interest Income after expenses from credit losses
|
1,306
|
1,292
|
2,471
|
2,409
|
4,756
|
Non- Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Interest Financing income
|
117
|
47
|
205
|
147
|
432
|
Fees
|
434
|
362
|
859
|
727
|
1,553
|
Other income
|
-
|
9
|
1
|
10
|
21
|
Total non- Interest income
|
551
|
418
|
1,065
|
884
|
2,006
|
Operating and other expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and related expenses
|
449
|
*435
|
902
|
*882
|
1,739
|
Maintenance and depreciation of premises and equipment
|
82
|
*81
|
166
|
*163
|
359
|
Amortizations and impairment of intangible assets
|
36
|
32
|
71
|
63
|
134
|
Other expenses
|
226
|
184
|
446
|
355
|
745
|
Total operating and other expenses
|
793
|
732
|
1,585
|
1,463
|
2,977
|
Profit before taxes
|
1,064
|
978
|
1,951
|
1,830
|
3,785
|
Provision for taxes on profit
|
416
|
364
|
770
|
643
|
1,383
|
Profit after taxes
|
648
|
614
|
1,181
|
1,187
|
2,402
|
The bank's share in profit of equity-basis investee, after taxes
|
16
|
22
|
38
|
40
|
74
|
Net profit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Before attribution to non‐controlling interests
|
664
|
636
|
1,219
|
1,227
|
2,476
|
Attributed to non‐controlling interests
|
(27)
|
(27)
|
(52)
|
(49)
|
(105)
|
Attributed to shareholders of the Bank
|
637
|
609
|
1,167
|
1,178
|
2,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NIS
|
Primary profit per share attributed to the shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
|
6.35
|
6.07
|
11.63
|
11.74
|
23.63
|
Diluted profit per share attributed to the shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net profit per share of NIS 0.05 par value
|
6.35
|
6.07
|
11.63
|
11.74
|
23.63
|
* Reclassified.
|
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|
(NIS million)
|
|
|
For the three months
|
|
For the six months
|
|
For the year Ended
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(audited)
|
Net profit before attribution to non‐controlling interests
|
|
664
|
|
636
|
|
1,219
|
|
1,227
|
|
2,476
|
Net profit attributed to non‐controlling interests
|
(27)
|
(27)
|
(52)
|
(49)
|
(105)
|
Net profit attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
637
|
609
|
1,167
|
1,178
|
2,371
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustments of available for sale bonds to fair value, net
|
126
|
(200)
|
164
|
(244)
|
31
|
Adjustments of liabilities in respect of employee benefits(1)
|
(17)
|
1
|
9
|
12
|
(60)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) before taxes
|
109
|
(199)
|
173
|
(232)
|
(29)
|
Related tax effect
|
(43)
|
73
|
(67)
|
90
|
9
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) before attribution to non‐controlling interests, after taxes
|
66
|
(126)
|
106
|
(142)
|
(20)
|
Less other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to non‐controlling interests
|
6
|
(5)
|
6
|
(5)
|
3
|
Other comprehensive income (loss) attributed to the shareholders of the Bank, after taxes
|
60
|
(121)
|
100
|
(137)
|
(23)
|
Comprehensive income before attribution to non‐controlling interests
|
730
|
510
|
1,325
|
1,085
|
2,456
|
Comprehensive income attributed to non‐controlling interests
|
(33)
|
(22)
|
(58)
|
(44)
|
(108)
|
Comprehensive income attributed to the shareholders of the Bank
|
697
|
488
|
1,267
|
1,041
|
2,348
|
(1) Mostly reflects adjustments in respect of actuarial assessments as of the end of the period regarding defined benefits pension plans and deduction of amounts recorded in the past in other comprehensive income.
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|
(NIS million)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2024
|
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
(audited)
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and deposits with banks
|
79,142
|
77,663
|
77,175
|
Securities
|
37,432
|
27,237
|
34,396
|
Securities borrowed
|
275
|
30
|
70
|
Credit to the public
|
136,724
|
122,044
|
131,050
|
Provision for Credit losses
|
(1,632)
|
(1,608)
|
(1,634)
|
Credit to the public, net
|
135,092
|
120,436
|
129,416
|
Credit to the government
|
1,396
|
1,421
|
1,496
|
Investment in investee company
|
884
|
825
|
842
|
Buildings and equipment
|
855
|
859
|
867
|
Intangible assets
|
355
|
348
|
363
|
Assets in respect of derivative instruments
|
5,729
|
2,670
|
2,565
|
Other assets(2)
|
1,347
|
1,320
|
1,373
|
Total assets
|
262,507
|
232,809
|
248,563
|
Liabilities and Capital
|
|
|
|
Deposits from the public
|
225,124
|
204,069
|
214,755
|
Deposits from banks
|
2,141
|
2,735
|
2,508
|
Deposits from the Government
|
1,020
|
719
|
2,540
|
Securities lent or sold under agreements to repurchase
|
4,180
|
744
|
2,304
|
Bonds and subordinated capital notes
|
4,517
|
4,689
|
4,479
|
Liabilities in respect of derivative instruments
|
6,176
|
2,388
|
2,729
|
Other liabilities(1)(3)
|
4,379
|
4,260
|
5,164
|
Total liabilities
|
247,537
|
219,604
|
234,479
|
Shareholders' equity
|
14,258
|
12,615
|
13,430
|
Non-controlling interests
|
712
|
590
|
654
|
Total capital
|
14,970
|
13,205
|
14,084
|
Total liabilities and capital
|
262,507
|
232,809
|
248,563
|
(1) Of which: provision for credit losses in respect of off-balance sheet credit instruments in the amount of NIS 180 million and NIS 152 million and NIS 177 million at 30.6.25, 30.6.24 and 31.12.24, respectively.
|
(2) Of which: other assets measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 21 million and NIS 3 million and NIS 1 million at 30.6.25, 30.6.24 and 31.12.24, respectively.
|
(3) Of which: other liabilities measured at fair value in the amount of NIS 21 million and NIS 28 million and NIS 1 million at 30.6.25, 30.6.24 and 31.12.24, respectively.
|
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|
(NIS million)
|
|
|
For the three months ended June 30, 2025 (unaudited)
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Capital reserves
|
|
Total capital
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Retained
|
|
Total
|
|
Non-
|
|
Total
|
Balance as of March 31, 2025
|
|
927
|
|
1
|
|
928
|
|
(138)
|
|
12,983
|
|
13,773
|
|
679
|
|
14,452
|
Net profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
637
|
637
|
27
|
664
|
Dividend
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
(212)
|
(212)
|
-
|
(212)
|
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
60
|
-
|
60
|
6
|
66
|
Balance as at June 30, 2025
|
927
|
1
|
|
928
|
|
(78)
|
13,408
|
14,258
|
712
|
14,970
|
|
For the three months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited)
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Retained
|
|
Total
|
|
Non-
|
|
Total capital
|
Balance as of March 31, 2024
|
927
|
(171)
|
11,599
|
12,355
|
597
|
12,952
|
Net profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
609
|
609
|
27
|
636
|
Dividend
|
-
|
-
|
(228)
|
(228)
|
(29)
|
(257)
|
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
|
-
|
(121)
|
-
|
(121)
|
(5)
|
(126)
|
Balance as at June 30, 2024
|
927
|
(292)
|
11,980
|
12,615
|
590
|
13,205
|
|
For the six months ended June 30, 2025 (unaudited)
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Capital reserves
|
|
Total capital
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Retained earnings (2)
|
|
Total
|
|
Non-
|
|
Total capital
|
Balance as of December 31, 2024 (audited)
|
|
927
|
|
-
|
|
927
|
|
(178)
|
|
12,681
|
|
13,430
|
|
654
|
|
14,084
|
Net profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
1,167
|
1,167
|
52
|
1,219
|
Dividend
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
(440)
|
(440)
|
-
|
(440)
|
Benefit due to share-based payment transactions
|
-
|
1
|
|
1
|
|
-
|
-
|
1
|
-
|
1
|
Other comprehensive income, after tax effect
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
100
|
-
|
100
|
6
|
106
|
Balance as at June 30, 2025
|
927
|
1
|
|
928
|
|
(78)
|
13,408
|
14,258
|
712
|
14,970
|
|
For the six months ended June 30, 2024 (unaudited)
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Retained
|
|
Total
|
|
Non-
|
|
Total
|
Balance as at December 31, 2023 (audited)
|
927
|
(155)
|
11,299
|
12,071
|
575
|
12,646
|
Net profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
1,178
|
1,178
|
49
|
1,227
|
Dividend
|
-
|
-
|
(497)
|
(497)
|
(29)
|
(526)
|
Other comprehensive loss, after tax effect
|
-
|
(137)
|
-
|
(137)
|
(5)
|
(142)
|
Balance as at June 30, 2024
|
927
|
(292)
|
11,980
|
12,615
|
590
|
13,205
|
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (CONT'D)
|
(NIS million)
|
|
|
For the year ended December 31, 2024 (audited)
|
|
|
Share
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
Retained
|
|
Total
|
|
Non-
|
|
Total
|
Balance as at December 31, 2023
|
927
|
(155)
|
11,299
|
12,071
|
575
|
12,646
|
Net profit for the period
|
-
|
-
|
2,371
|
2,371
|
105
|
2,476
|
Dividend
|
-
|
-
|
(989)
|
(989)
|
(29)
|
(1,018)
|
Other comprehensive income (loss), after tax effect
|
-
|
(23)
|
-
|
(23)
|
3
|
(20)
|
Balance as at December 31, 2024
|
927
|
(178)
|
12,681
|
13,430
|
654
|
14,084
|
(1) Including share premium of NIS 313 million (as from 1992 onwards).
|
(2) Including an amount of NIS 2,391 million which cannot be distributed as dividend.
Contact:
Dafna Zucker
First International Bank of Israel
[email protected]
+972-3-519-6224
