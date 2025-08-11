Center Organises Lectures For Bangladeshi Community
Doha, Qatar: With the attendance of hundreds, preacher Khalilur Rahman Al-Madani delivered a series of diverse lectures for members of the Bangladeshi community.
The event was organised by the Sheikh Abdulla Bin Zaid Al Mahmoud Islamic Cultural Center, which aims through such lectures to enhance the religious, social, and cultural awareness of non-Arabic-speaking Muslim communities.
The lectures covered various topics, including: The importance of monotheism (Tawheed) in a Muslim's life, the vital role of scholars in society, and the significance of earning a livelihood through lawful means, which was highlighted as a cause for answered prayers and accepted acts of worship. In another lecture, Sheikh Al-Madani spoke about sincerity in worship and its importance. He concluded the series by discussing the significance of the Holy Qur'an in the life of a believer, describing it as guidance for the righteous.
The audience showed great engagement and enthusiasm in attending the events, interacting with the lecture's content, noting the importance of the topics discussed by the Sheikh, and expressing their gratitude to the center's administration for their choice of speakers and relevant subject matter.
