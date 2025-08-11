Doha Municipality Carries Out Campaign To Stop Building Partitioning Violations

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of ongoing efforts to curb the phenomenon of building partitioning, Doha Municipality, in cooperation with the Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation“Kahramaa” and the Ministry of Interior represented by the Criminal Investigation Department, conducted a joint evening campaign to monitor violations related to building partitioning and workers' accommodation in family residential areas.

The campaign resulted in the detection of 10 violating buildings. The campaign will continue in coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure compliance with laws and regulations regarding internal partitioning violations and workers' housing.