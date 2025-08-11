Prime Minister Bids Farewell To Ambassador Of The United Arab Emirates
Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Monday received HE Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al Nahyan, Ambassador of the UAE to Qatar, on the occasion of the end of his term in the country.
During the interview, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs wished the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates success in the tasks that will be entrusted to him in the future, and for the relations between the two countries further progress and prosperity.
