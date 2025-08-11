Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Credit Agricole Sa: Availability Of The 2025 Interim Financial Report


2025-08-11 04:16:42
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Montrouge, August 8th, 2025

Availability of the 2025 interim financial report

Crédit Agricole S.A. informs the public that the Amendment A03 to the 2024 Universal Registration Document has been filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on August 8th, 2025, under number D.25-0137-A03.

This document is made available to the public, in accordance with the conditions provided for by the regulations and may be consulted in the“URD and Amendments” section of the Company's website: .

