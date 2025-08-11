Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms Report 2025, With Profiles Of The Leading Providers Of Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore transportation visibility with this comprehensive 28-page report, featuring key players like Project44, FourKites, and Shippeo. Uncover trends, integrations, and future developments in the market, offering valuable insights for visibility platform providers, TMS vendors, and more.

This research report provides you with business intelligence including an overview of the leading players in the transportation visibility space.

Many companies today offer various types of visibility functionality for the transport sector. Players active in this space range from niche visibility providers and more general transport management system providers, through broader supply chain and logistics software vendors, to providers of fully integrated business management IT solutions such as enterprise resource planning systems.

Key players in this market include Project44, FourKites and Shippeo which have all focused on visibility platforms specifically. Project44 and FourKites are both US-based companies active on the global market, while Shippeo is based in France. These companies all have extensive partner ecosystems, ranging from ELD and telematics companies to TMS, WMS and ERP system vendors as well as consulting firms and system integrators. Project44 alone has more than 1,400 telematics integrations and 80 TMS/ERP integrations. FourKites also works with various partner companies having hundreds of enterprise technology offerings including ERP, TMS, WMS, dispatch and other supply chain technologies. Shippeo's network in turn integrates with over 1,100 TMS, telematics and ELD systems.

In addition to Project44, FourKites and Shippeo which have had an explicit focus on visibility platforms specifically, other major players in this space include Transporeon and Descartes which are also key TMS providers. The respective visibility products of Transporeon and Descartes also feature large numbers of integrations through extensive partner ecosystems. Trimble-owned Transporeon extended its transportation logistics offering with the addition of Sixfold's real-time visibility technology, while Descartes acquired MacroPoint which is one of the largest supply chain visibility networks.

The transport management and visibility markets are expected to continue to amalgamate in the coming years through continued M&A activities and in-house development efforts aimed at achieving true end-to-end supply chain visibility. Transporeon notably highlights the fact that visibility comes as standard - real-time visibility is baked into all of the company's solutions. Descartes similarly underscores the competitive advantage of having a real-time visibility solution in-house.

Highlights from the Report



Descriptions of visibility technologies and associated concepts.

Overview of the types of players active in the transportation visibility space.

Profiles of the leading providers of real-time transportation visibility platforms.

Summary of additional visibility technology providers. Analyst commentary and concluding remarks.

The report answers the following questions:



What is transportation visibility?

Which are the leading providers of real-time transportation visibility platforms?

What other companies offer transportation visibility technology?

How are the concepts of fleet management, transport management and visibility related? How will the transportation visibility space evolve in the future?

Company Coverage:



Project44

FourKites

Shippeo

Transporeon

Descartes

Sixfold (acquired by Transporeon)

MacroPoint (acquired by Descartes) Trimble (owner of Transporeon)

Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms is a comprehensive source of information about solutions offering visibility functionality for the transport sector. Whether you are a visibility platform provider, transport management system provider, telematics vendor, enterprise software provider, vehicle manufacturer, telecom operator, investor, consultant, or government agency, you will gain valuable insights from this in-depth research.

Key Topics Covered:



Fleet Management, Transport Management and Visibility

Fleet Management Solutions

Transport Management Systems

Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms

Key Players in the Transportation Visibility Space

Visibility Platforms Diversify and Compete with TMS



Project44



FourKites



Shippeo



Transporeon



Descartes

Other Visibility Providers Concluding Remarks

