Swiss Defence Minister Open To Buying More Weapons From The US
“Military purchases are important for our relations with the US,” stressed Pfister in an interview with Keystone-ATS news agency on Sunday on the fringes of the Federal Youth Shooting Festival in canton Vaud.“First, however, we need to find a way to discuss this with the Americans” in order to make progress on the issue as a whole.
The defence minister also pointed out that the federal government has chosen not to call into question the current contract for the purchase of F-35 aircraft.“What remains to be resolved is the question of the fixed price,” concluded the head of the Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS).
