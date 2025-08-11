Swiss Defence Minister Open To Buying More Weapons From The US

Français fr Martin Pfister ouvert à acheter plus d'armement aux Etats-Unis Original Read more: Martin Pfister ouvert à acheter plus d'armement aux Etats-Uni

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister is open to placing new arms orders with the United States in an attempt to reduce the 39% tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump. This content was published on August 11, 2025 - 09:06 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

“Military purchases are important for our relations with the US,” stressed Pfister in an interview with Keystone-ATS news agency on Sunday on the fringes of the Federal Youth Shooting Festival in canton Vaud.“First, however, we need to find a way to discuss this with the Americans” in order to make progress on the issue as a whole.

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The defence minister also pointed out that the federal government has chosen not to call into question the current contract for the purchase of F-35 aircraft.“What remains to be resolved is the question of the fixed price,” concluded the head of the Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS).

Translated from German by DeepL/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ... .

Popular Stories More Climate adaptation Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the world Read more: Why Switzerland is among the ten fastest-warming countries in the worl