Solarstratos Completes Its Highest Solar Flight
Valais: SalorStratos n'a jamais volé aussi haut
The four-and-a-half-hour flight took place from Sion airport in canton Valais. Raphaël Domjan managed to climb to over 8,000 metres with his HB-SXA, taking advantage of the summer thermal currents, confirmed the SolarStratos communications team.
However, Domjan did not achieve his goal of becoming the first pilot to exceed an altitude of 10,000 metres. The SolarStratos team will therefore have to go back to the drawing board. Another attempt may be made in the next few days.More More Solar plane flies around Matterhorn
This content was published on Jul 18, 2025 Solar energy pioneer Raphaël Domjan and his team continued preparations for the altitude record attempt at 10,000 metres with the SolarStratos solar aircraft.Read more: Solar plane flies around Matterhor
