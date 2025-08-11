Solarstratos Completes Its Highest Solar Flight

Français fr Valais: SalorStratos n'a jamais volé aussi haut Original Read more: Valais: SalorStratos n'a jamais volé aussi hau

MENAFN - Swissinfo) On Sunday, the SolarStratos team successfully completed the highest solar and electric flight in its history. Pilot Raphaël Domjan managed to reach an altitude of 8,224 metres, according to the GPS data transmitted by his team. However, the world record of 9,235 metres was not beaten. This content was published on August 11, 2025 - 09:36 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

The four-and-a-half-hour flight took place from Sion airport in canton Valais. Raphaël Domjan managed to climb to over 8,000 metres with his HB-SXA, taking advantage of the summer thermal currents, confirmed the SolarStratos communications team.

However, Domjan did not achieve his goal of becoming the first pilot to exceed an altitude of 10,000 metres. The SolarStratos team will therefore have to go back to the drawing board. Another attempt may be made in the next few days.

