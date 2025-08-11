Relief Therapeutics Advances Publication Of 2025 Half-Year Report
|
Relief Therapeutics Holding SA
/ Key word(s): Half Year Results
Relief Therapeutics Advances Publication of 2025 Half-Year Report
GENEVA (Aug. 11, 2025) – RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX: RLF , OTCQB: RLFTF , RLFTY ) (Relief, or the Company), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative treatment options for select specialty, unmet and rare diseases, today announced that it has advanced the publication date of its 2025 half-year report. Originally scheduled for release on August 27, 2025, the report will now be published on August 14, 2025, ahead of market opening.
The change in publication date is due to the Company's anticipated early completion of the report. The half-year report, which will include a shareholder update and interim financial statements, will be available on Relief's website at the time of publication.
