Hypoport delivers strong first half performance
The development within the Financing Platforms segment was mixed. Despite a persistently weak market environment for new construction and modernisation of rental apartments, the housing industry sub-segment achieved a double-digit percentage increase in revenue. Additionally, the ERP solution for the housing industry maintained its growth momentum and significantly increased its contract base. Due to only slight revenue growth in the consumer loan sub-segment amid weak markets and a modest decline in the corporate finance sub-segment, the segment's gross profit rose by just 9% to €33 million compared to H1/24. EBIT decreased by 14% to €1.8 million, reflecting continued substantial investments in the housing industry and consumer loan platforms.
The Insurance Platforms segment recorded a slight increase in gross profit of 3% to €16 million in a stable overall market during H1/25, while EBIT edged down slightly to -€0.3 million.
Ronald Slabke, CEO of Hypoport SE, overall assesses the first half-year 2025 results positively:“The turnaround of our core market in private real estate financing, which began in 2024, continues in 2025 despite slightly higher volatility. Furthermore, the ongoing development of our established platforms is deepening the engagement of our partners. For our banking platform, we are enhancing the integration of our offerings, and in the housing industry, we are rapidly acquiring new customers, which will further strengthen our growth in the coming years.”
*The comparative information was adjusted due to change in revenue recognition and revenue deferral. See annual report 2024 and half-year report for 2025, section 'Comparability of previous year's figures'.
About Hypoport SE
Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, housing and insurance industries with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees. It is structured in three operating segments: Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms, Insurance Platforms and Financing Platforms.
The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B lending marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgage finance. A fully integrated system links approximately 800 partners – banks, building finance associations, insurers and financial product distributors. Besides Europace, the joint ventures Finmas (Savings Banks Finance Group), Genopace (Cooperative Financial Network), Starpool (Deutsche Bank) and Baufinex (Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall) support the growth of the credit marketplace in various target groups. Dr. Klein, the largest franchise system for non-captive mortgage finance advice for consumers, is also assigned to this segment. Moreover, the Qualitypool brokerage pool, the FIO property sales platform for bank-affiliated estate agents and the Value AG property valuation platform are a key part of the value chain for homebuyers.
The Financing Platforms segment comprises all technology and advisory companies in the Hypoport Group that cover finance products other than mortgage finance. It has a particular focus on finance for the housing industry (Dr. Klein Wowi and FIO Finance), corporate finance (REM Capital) and personal loans (Europace).
In the Insurance Platforms segment, Smart Insur provides a web-based B2B platform for insurance products with variable pricing for private individuals and small businesses, supported by the Qualitypool brokerage pool and the underwriter Sia. The segment also includes ePension, a platform for occupational insurance products, and Corify, a platform for the tendering and management of industrial insurance policies.
The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX indices since 2015.
Contact:
Jan H. Pahl
Tel: +49 (0)30 42086 1942
Hypoport SE
Heidestrasse 8
10557 Berlin, Germany
2025 financial calendar:
10 March 2025: preliminary results FY 2024
24 March 2025: Anual report 2024
12 May 2025: Q1 results 2025
11 August 2025: Q2 results 2025
10 November 2025: Q3 results 2025
