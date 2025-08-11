EQS-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Hypoport delivers strong first half performance

11.08.2025 / 07:10 CET/CEST

Group Result H1/25 Hypoport delivers strong first half performance

Group revenue increases by 13% year-on-year to €305 million in H1/25

Gross profit grows by 14% year-on-year to €130 million EBIT expands disproportionately by 94% to €16 million

Berlin, 11 August 2025 – Driven by a continued recovery in the private real estate financing business models, Hypoport Group's gross profit rose by 14%. Thanks to the scalability of its platform business models, EBIT increased by 94% compared to H1/24, significantly outpacing revenue growth.

Driven by an increase in transaction volumes on the Europace, Finmas and Genopace platforms as well as higher sales volumes at Dr. Klein, gross profit in the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment rose significantly. This was supported not only by substantial market share gains within the cooperative banking network but also by a continued recovery in the overall real estate market. The positive trend in the residential financing market is largely driven by the declining attractiveness of the rental housing sector – a development that strengthens the buyer's market and, consequently, the financing market. During the first half of the year, the abrupt interest rate spike in March – triggered by the announcement of higher German government debt – led to a temporary boost in the overall market in Q1 and the expected pull-forward effects, followed by a moderation in momentum in Q2/25. In addition, increased revenues from property valuation and slightly higher revenues from the real estate marketing platform contributed to the segment's performance. As a result, H1 gross profits for the Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment grew by 19% to €81 million, while EBIT increased by 52% to €23 million. The development within the Financing Platforms segment was mixed. Despite a persistently weak market environment for new construction and modernisation of rental apartments, the housing industry sub-segment achieved a double-digit percentage increase in revenue. Additionally, the ERP solution for the housing industry maintained its growth momentum and significantly increased its contract base. Due to only slight revenue growth in the consumer loan sub-segment amid weak markets and a modest decline in the corporate finance sub-segment, the segment's gross profit rose by just 9% to €33 million compared to H1/24. EBIT decreased by 14% to €1.8 million, reflecting continued substantial investments in the housing industry and consumer loan platforms. The Insurance Platforms segment recorded a slight increase in gross profit of 3% to €16 million in a stable overall market during H1/25, while EBIT edged down slightly to -€0.3 million. Ronald Slabke, CEO of Hypoport SE, overall assesses the first half-year 2025 results positively:“The turnaround of our core market in private real estate financing, which began in 2024, continues in 2025 despite slightly higher volatility. Furthermore, the ongoing development of our established platforms is deepening the engagement of our partners. For our banking platform, we are enhancing the integration of our offerings, and in the housing industry, we are rapidly acquiring new customers, which will further strengthen our growth in the coming years.”

(in € million) H1/25 H1/24 (adjusted*) Change Q2/25 Q2/24 (adjusted*) Change Revenue 305.0 270.5 13% 145.8 137.0 6% thereof Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms 235.1 202.7 16% 112.0 103.8 8% thereof Financing Platforms 38.6 36.3 6% 19.3 19.1 1% thereof Insurance Platforms 31.2 32.5 -4% 14.3 14.8 -3% thereof Holding & Reconciliation 0.0 -1.0 103% 0.1 -0.7 110% Gross profit 130.4 114.1 14% 64.4 56.8 13% thereof Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms 81.4 68.3 19% 40.3 34.0 19% thereof Financing Platforms 32.6 30.0 9% 16.2 15.2 6% thereof Insurance Platforms 15.7 15.2 3% 7.5 7.3 4% thereof Holding & Reconciliation 0.8 0.6 33% 0.4 0.3 49% EBITDA 33.6 25.8 30% 16.1 12.5 29% EBIT 16.0 8.3 94% 7.4 3.7 102% Net earning 10.9 5.6 93% 4.9 2.5 96% Earning per share (in Euro) 1.54 0.83 86% 0.72 0.36 100% *The comparative information was adjusted due to change in revenue recognition and revenue deferral. See annual report 2024 and half-year report for 2025, section 'Comparability of previous year's figures'. About Hypoport SE Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, housing and insurance industries with a workforce of more than 2,000 employees. It is structured in three operating segments: Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms, Insurance Platforms and Financing Platforms. The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment operates Europace, which is an online B2B lending marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgage finance. A fully integrated system links approximately 800 partners – banks, building finance associations, insurers and financial product distributors. Besides Europace, the joint ventures Finmas (Savings Banks Finance Group), Genopace (Cooperative Financial Network), Starpool (Deutsche Bank) and Baufinex (Bausparkasse Schwäbisch Hall) support the growth of the credit marketplace in various target groups. Dr. Klein, the largest franchise system for non-captive mortgage finance advice for consumers, is also assigned to this segment. Moreover, the Qualitypool brokerage pool, the FIO property sales platform for bank-affiliated estate agents and the Value AG property valuation platform are a key part of the value chain for homebuyers. The Financing Platforms segment comprises all technology and advisory companies in the Hypoport Group that cover finance products other than mortgage finance. It has a particular focus on finance for the housing industry (Dr. Klein Wowi and FIO Finance), corporate finance (REM Capital) and personal loans (Europace). In the Insurance Platforms segment, Smart Insur provides a web-based B2B platform for insurance products with variable pricing for private individuals and small businesses, supported by the Qualitypool brokerage pool and the underwriter Sia. The segment also includes ePension, a platform for occupational insurance products, and Corify, a platform for the tendering and management of industrial insurance policies. The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX indices since 2015. Contact: Jan H. Pahl

