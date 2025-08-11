EQS-News: q.beyond AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Half Year Report

q.beyond increases EBITDA by 23% to € 2.7 million in Q2 2025

q increases EBITDA by 23% to € 2.7 million in Q2 2025

EBIT grows by € 1.2 million, consolidated net income by € 0.8 million Forecast confirmed: significantly higher EBITDA and positive consolidated net income planned for 2025 Cologne, 11 August 2025. IT service provider q.beyond sustainably raised its earnings strength again in the second quarter of 2025. Based on revenues of € 44.4 million (Q2 2024: € 47.3 million), quarterly EBITDA rose from € 2.2 million in the previous year to € 2.7 million. Operating earnings, i.e. EBIT, grew from € -1.0 million to € 0.2 million, while consolidated net income reached € 0.0 million, up from € -0.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. Year-on-year comparison of the half-year figures shows that, based on revenues of € 90.8 million (H1 2024: € 94.4 million), EBITDA increased by € 0.9 million to € 5.1 million, EBIT by € 1.9 million to € -0.2 million, and consolidated net income by € 1.5 million to € -0.4 million. Nora Wolters, q.beyond's CFO, explains:“As planned, q.beyond's efficiency, and thus its earnings strength, is rising steadily and significantly. Our '2025plus Strategy' is proving its worth in very challenging conditions.” In this volatile climate, the company was prioritising profitability over growth even if, as was the case in the first half of 2025, this involved discontinuing lower-margin revenues in agreement with customers. According to Wolters, the rise in the company's earnings strength was also driven by increased use of AI and the expansion of nearshoring and offshoring activities. As of 30 June 2025, the share of employees working at the locations in Latvia, Spain, India, and the USA stood at 17%, up from 12% one year earlier. 95% of customers extend their contracts The company's growing earnings strength in spite of the weak economic backdrop documents the success of the far-reaching transformation initiated in spring 2023. The well-focused business model, lean organisational structure, and effective go-to-market approach have significantly raised q.beyond's resilience. This is underlined by the high share of recurring revenues, which stood at 71% in the past quarter. These revenues are based on longer-term contracts with average terms of 48 months. 95% of customers now extend the terms and often also the scopes of their contracts. “Nine out of ten customers now procure more than one service from q.beyond”, reports company CEO Thies Rixen.“And precisely this was one objective of our strategy from the very outset: starting with consulting and development projects, we gradually secure a larger share of our customers' IT budgets.” Net liquidity of € 0.32 per share Just like its earnings strength, the company's financial strength also grew in the past quarter. Free cash flow rose to € 1.1 million, up from € 0.8 million in the second quarter of 2024. Net liquidity at the company, which has no debt, now amounts to € 39.6 million, equivalent to € 0.32 per q.beyond share. The past quarter witnessed the closure of the notary public's escrow account established in connection with the sale of all shares in the former subsidiary Plusnet. q.beyond used the resultant inflow of funds above all to significantly reduce its trade payables. These amounted to € 18.2 million as of 30 June 2025, compared with € 33.5 million at the end of 2024. In view of its performance in the first half of the year, which was consistent with expectations, q.beyond has confirmed its full-year forecast for 2025. The company plans for EBITDA to rise to between € 12 million and € 15 million, for sustainably positive consolidated net income, and for sustainably positive free cash flow based on revenues of between € 184 million and € 190 million. This forecast is based on the assumption that the German economy emerges from recession in the further course of the year. Irrespective of this, in the past two years, both of which affected by recession, the company also significantly increased its earnings strength in the second half of the year. EBITDA margin set to rise to at least 10% in medium term By consistently implementing its“2025plus Strategy”, q.beyond will further raise its profitability in the coming years. In the medium term, it intends to achieve an EBITDA margin of at least 10%. This key figure stood at 6% in the second quarter of 2025. To this end, the company is making targeted steps to access profitable growth markets. In spring 2025, q.beyond was one of the first companies in Europe to unveil a local and sovereign generative AI platform, thus extending its portfolio of sovereign IT services. Known as“Private Enterprise AI”, this platform processes company data in a dedicated and protected private cloud either at customers' own data centres or at q.beyond's certified high-security data centres. The initial response by the market is promising. q.beyond's CEO Thies Rixen explains this success:“Our Private Enterprise AI meets the need felt by large parts of the economy in the current climate to boost its AI and IT sovereignty.”





Key figures at a glance € million Q2 2025 Q2 2024 H1 2025 H1 2024 Revenues 44.4 47.3 90.8 94.4 - Managed Services 29.2 33.7 60.8 66.6 - Consulting 15.2 13.5 30.0 27.8 Gross profit 8.7 7.9 17.7 16.1 - Managed Services 6.5 7.0 13.4 14.0 - Consulting 2.3 0.9 4.3 2.1 EBITDA 2.7 2.2 5.1 4.2 EBIT 0.2 (1.0) (0.2) (2.1) Consolidated net income 0.0 (0.8) (0.4) (1.9) Free cash flow 1.1 0.8 1.9 1.4 Net liquidity at 30 June 39.6 39.0 Equity ratio at 30 June 68% 66% Employees at 30 June 1,151 1,116

The complete Half-Year Financial Report is available at .



About q.beyond AG:

q.beyond AG is the key to successful digitalisation. We help our customers find, implement, and operate the best digital solutions for their businesses. Upholding IT sovereignty is our core ambition. Our strong team of 1,100 specialists accompanies SMEs reliably as they tackle their digital transformation. Customers benefit here from our all-round expertise in cloud, applications, AI, and security. With locations across Germany and in Latvia, Spain, India, and the USA, its own certified data centres, and experience built up over more than 25 years, q.beyond is one of Germany's leading IT service providers.



