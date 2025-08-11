Elevated Dining-Elevated Flavours: Symphony Of Duck And Unlimited Dim Sums At Far & East

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India This season, high above Bengaluru's skyline, two delicious tales unfold at Far & East , the elegant Pan-Asian restaurant at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. Curated by Chef Wong Chin Sheong, the hotel's Chinese Chef, each experience reflects a journey steeped in tradition and artistry. With over two decades spent in acclaimed kitchens across Malaysia, Dubai, and India, Chef Wong brings a deeply intuitive approach to regional cuisine-where his mastery over Cantonese and Szechuan traditions is beautifully balanced with contemporary flair. From the layered, flavour-rich Symphony of Duck-a soulful homage to the beloved bird-to the Unlimited Dim Sum Lunch, an invitation to linger over delicate bites and unhurried conversations, each experience is crafted to delight. Whether drawn by the richness of culinary heritage or the joy of unhurried flavour, Far & East promises a dining experience that truly rises above.

Chef Wong Chin Sheong, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru



Symphony of Duck : This is a showcase of flavour, tradition, and technique where each dish is a dialogue between heritage and reinvention. At the heart of the menu is the classic Peking Duck, served with Chinese pancakes, cucumber, leeks, Bengaluru farm leaves, and a sweet duck sauce. Lacquered to perfection and carved tableside in a quiet, elegant ritual, it sets the tone for an experience that is both soulful and refined. The journey continues with a Cantonese-style roast duck, its richness balanced by the brightness of plum and fresh coriander, and a Thai roasted duck curry-comforting, fragrant, and gently layered with the warmth of spice and coconut. Contemporary expressions surprise and delight, from a Peking Duck sushi roll where Chinese tradition meets Japanese restraint, to a truffle-scented duck fried rice that feels both indulgent and familiar. Delicate duck potstickers, filled with spring onion, ginger, and cabbage, offer a nod to Northern Chinese street food-elevated, of course, in true Four Seasons style.

Har Gow, Unlimited Dimsum Lunch Menu



Unlimited Dim Sum Lunch : A weekday indulgence designed for those who wish to slow down and savour, the menu pays homage to the centuries-old Cantonese art of dim sum, combining refinement with generosity. Guests can indulge in wave after wave of handcrafted dumplings-both vegetarian and non-vegetarian-served alongside carefully curated mains and light, elegant desserts. The afternoon begins with classics-steamed pork dumplings and chicken shumai, perfectly pleated and full of flavour-before making way for bolder interpretations such as Sichuan-spiced chicken or the deeply satisfying yang rou jiao. Dishes arrive gently paced, encouraging conversation and contemplation. Mains such as the delicately steamed chicken with water chestnut bring warmth and depth to the experience, while a final flourish of artisanal ice creams and sorbets provides a cool, cleansing finish.



Together, these two offerings embody the spirit of Far & East-where culinary craftsmanship, thoughtful storytelling, and a spectacular setting come together to create something truly memorable. Whether one chooses to escape for a languid afternoon or experience the artistry of duck in its most elegant forms, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru once again proves that dining here is never just a meal-it's a moment.



Reserve: +91 76191 46006