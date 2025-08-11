SOTI SYNC 25 Returns To Canada: A Premier Global Tech Event In The Heart Of Montreal

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hockey Legend Wayne Gretzky Joins SOTI SYNC 25 for an Exclusive Fireside Chat on Leadership and Innovation

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Aug. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOTI , a global leader in Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM), is proud to announce the return of its flagship partner and user conference, SOTI SYNC 25 , to Canadian soil. Taking place from September 29 to October 2 at the iconic Fairmont The Queen Elizabeth in downtown Montreal, this four-day event will bring together global industry leaders, partners and customers to explore the future of mobile technology.

“Bringing SOTI SYNC back to Canada is more than symbolic. It's a celebration of our roots and our global impact,” said Stephanie Lopinski, VP of Global Marketing at SOTI.“We're excited to welcome our community to Montreal, where we'll share the latest innovations, foster collaboration and inspire the next wave of mobile-first strategies.”

A Star-Studded Lineup: Wayne Gretzky at SOTI SYNC 25

Discover what it takes to lead at the highest level-on the ice and in business. Join hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and Carl Rodrigues, President and CEO of SOTI, as they explore leadership, mentorship and what fuels high-performing teams. This session offers a rare opportunity to hear from a global sports icon and a visionary tech leader on how to lead with integrity, embrace change and inspire the next generation to push boundaries and break records.

What to Expect at SOTI SYNC 25



Inspiring Keynotes: Hear from Carl Rodrigues, President and CEO, and other SOTI leaders on the future of mobile operations and digital transformation.

First Look at New Innovations: Be among the first to explore new features focused on productivity, visibility, operational excellence and security.

Immersive Retail Experience: Engage with a live, hands-on retail activation that showcases how SOTI technology transforms real-world operations.

Expo Hall: Explore the latest solutions from SOTI and its ecosystem of partners, including Honeywell , Urovo and Microsoft .

High-Impact Networking: Connect with peers, SOTI experts and sponsors during curated events and the high-energy Fun Night at New City Gas . SOTI Partner Awards: Celebrate top-performing partners from SOTI's global ecosystem, recognizing innovation and customer success.

Experience Montreal Like Never Before

Beyond the conference, attendees can explore the rich culture of Montreal. From the historic Notre-Dame Basilica and Old Port to the artistic treasures of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Whether you're a foodie, history buff or art lover, the city offers something for everyone.

Interested in learning more about SOTI SYNC 25 and the value it brings to your business? All the information is available here: sotisync.com

About SOTI

SOTI is a proven innovator and industry leader for simplifying business mobility solutions by making them smarter, faster and more reliable. With SOTI's innovative portfolio of solutions , organizations can trust SOTI to elevate and streamline their mobile operations, maximize their ROI and reduce device downtime. Globally, with over 17,000 customers, SOTI has proven itself to be the go-to mobile platform provider to manage, secure and support business-critical devices. With SOTI's world-class support, enterprises can take mobility to endless possibilities. For more information, visit .

