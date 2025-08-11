Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 32


2025-08-11 04:02:04
Company announcement no. 37 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
11 August 2025
Page 1 of 1

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 32
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 32:


Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 10,017,076 238.1318 2,385,384,137
04 August 2025 129,046 259.2701 33,457,769
05 August 2025 20,000 259.8341 5,196,682
06 August 2025 20,000 261.5358 5,230,716
07 August 2025 70,000 263.3524 18,434,668
08 August 2025 19,931 265.0767 5,283,244
Total accumulated over week 32 258,977 261.0389 67,603,079
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 10,276,053 238.7091 2,452,987,216



With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.231% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Attachment

  • Danske Bank Template Company announcement UK SBB announcement

