Intracranial Aneurysm Market To Hit $2.7 Billion By 2031, Driven By Rising Demand For Minimally Invasive Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The global intracranial aneurysm market is on track for significant expansion, projected to grow from $1.3 billion in 2021 to $2.7 billion by 2031, at a robust CAGR of 7.6%, according to recent industry analysis. This growth is fueled by increasing incidences of brain aneurysms, advancements in treatment technologies, and a surge in preference for minimally invasive procedures.An intracranial aneurysm-often referred to as a cerebral aneurysm-is a balloon-like dilation in a brain artery caused by a weakened vessel wall. Left untreated, these aneurysms can rupture, leading to subarachnoid hemorrhage (SAH), a life-threatening condition that may result in stroke, coma, or death. While aneurysms vary in size,“giant” aneurysms exceeding one inch pose particularly high treatment challenges and risks.Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Market Growth DriversThe demand for innovative treatment solutions has been propelled by several key factors:Rising prevalence of cerebrovascular diseases: Conditions such as hypertension, smoking-related vascular damage, and lifestyle factors are contributing to higher aneurysm rates.Geriatric population growth: Older demographics face elevated risks, with women over 55 at higher rupture probabilities.Technological breakthroughs: New-generation endovascular coiling systems, advanced flow diverters, and refined surgical clipping methods are improving patient outcomes.Minimally invasive trends: Patients and providers are increasingly opting for less invasive treatments that reduce recovery time and procedural trauma.According to the Brain Aneurysm Foundation, approximately 6.5 million Americans have an unruptured brain aneurysm, with around 30,000 rupture cases annually. Globally, aneurysm-related deaths reach nearly half a million each year, half of which occur in individuals under 50.Segment InsightsBy Type: Endovascular coiling dominated the market in 2021, driven by its minimally invasive nature and effectiveness in preventing rupture. Flow diverters are projected to see the fastest growth, supported by technological refinements and broader adoption in complex cases.By End User: Hospitals lead the segment due to their advanced surgical facilities and access to specialized neurosurgical teams. Clinics, however, are expected to experience notable growth as more patients seek cerebrovascular interventions in outpatient settings.Regional OutlookNorth America remains the market leader, supported by high healthcare spending, widespread adoption of advanced devices, and a strong presence of industry players.Asia-Pacific is forecasted to record the fastest CAGR, bolstered by large patient populations, healthcare infrastructure upgrades, and growing medical tourism in countries such as India and China.Key Industry PlayersProminent companies shaping the competitive landscape include B. Braun, Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Global (MicroVention), Integra LifeSciences, and MicroPort Scientific Corporation, among others. These firms are heavily investing in R&D to develop safer, more effective aneurysm treatment devices.OutlookWith an increasing patient pool, rapid technological advancements, and heightened awareness of early intervention, the intracranial aneurysm market is poised for sustained growth over the next decade. The convergence of innovation and minimally invasive care promises not only market expansion but also improved survival rates and quality of life for patients worldwide.Enquire Before Buying:

