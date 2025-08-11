Affordable Healthcare, Education Still Distant Dream: Priyanka Chaturvedi Backs RSS Chief's Observations

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 11 (IANS) Shiv Sena (UBT) MP, Priyanka Chaturvedi, on Monday, backed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's statement on education and healthcare being out of reach for common citizens, saying his words amount to a direct indictment of the ruling BJP government.

Reacting to Bhagwat's comment made at a cancer hospital's inauguration in Indore on Sunday, Chaturvedi said, "I support what he said, especially since he has effectively cornered his own government. Until they can ensure affordable healthcare and education in this country, I don't believe we can call ourselves a developed nation."

She further criticised the continued taxation on critical healthcare services like health insurance, calling it insensitive and unjust. "We have repeatedly raised the issue of GST on health insurance. Despite this being such a vital need for our massive population, it continues to remain under the tax net. No action has been taken yet," she added.

On Sunday, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stated that quality education and healthcare have become inaccessible to the common man in India.

Speaking at a cancer hospital's inauguration in Indore, he lamented that both sectors, once considered a means of public service, have now turned fully commercial.“Earlier, these were seen as a form of service. Now they have become commercial ventures, far from the reach of the average citizen,” Bhagwat said.

Chaturvedi also hit out at the Election Commission for what she termed as“reluctant accountability” over the alleged voter roll manipulation in Bihar.

Reacting to the EC inviting 30 INDIA Bloc members for a meeting, she said,“They gave time under compulsion because they know the Opposition is raising the voice of the people. The Constitution guarantees voting rights, and those rights are being trampled through collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission. It's unfortunate for the country."

She also backed Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who is leading a campaign alleging voter roll fraud in Karnataka and against the Special Intensive Revision in Bihar just ahead of Assembly polls.

“LoP Rahul Gandhi has raised very important questions, backed by facts. He gave a detailed media presentation. Earlier the EC asked for proof, now that it has been provided, they are asking for affidavits,” she said.