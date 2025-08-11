403
China Denounces G7’s Criticism of Arrest Warrants
(MENAFN) China has harshly rebuked the Group of Seven (G7) for what it described as "erroneous remarks" concerning the issuance of arrest warrants by Hong Kong authorities.
These warrants target individuals labeled by Beijing as “anti-China disruptors,” according to a report published Sunday by a news agency.
A representative of the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom responded on Saturday, asserting that "the irresponsible remarks made by a small group of countries … regarding the law enforcement actions of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR) police constitute a gross interference in China's internal affairs and the rule of law in the Hong Kong SAR."
The spokesperson underscored China’s firm opposition to what it considers unwarranted foreign intrusion.
The embassy's response followed a joint statement issued by the G7 on Friday, which condemned the Hong Kong police's decision to issue arrest warrants on July 25 for individuals residing abroad.
The G7 characterized the action as a breach of "freedom of expression."
In reply, the embassy spokesperson declared, “We strongly condemn such remarks," affirming that Beijing stands behind “the Hong Kong SAR government in performing its duties in accordance with the law, and firmly support the Hong Kong police in taking law enforcement actions in accordance with the law."
The official went on to say that “the collusion of these countries to meddle in the rule of law in Hong Kong only further exposes their double standards and hypocrisy on issues of human rights and the rule of law," and called on them to “cease interfering in China's internal affairs.”
The controversy stems from the July 25 announcement by Hong Kong’s national security police, who issued arrest warrants for 19 overseas activists.
These individuals are accused of subversion under Hong Kong’s sweeping national security legislation.
Authorities also placed bounties on 15 of the accused, a decision that drew criticism from the United States as well.
