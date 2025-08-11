403
UK waters witnesses unprecedented warming, new marine creatures
(MENAFN) The UK is witnessing unprecedented warming in its seas, with surface temperatures in the first seven months of the year being the highest since records began in 1980—over 0.2°C warmer than any previous year. This rise, linked to human-driven climate change, is transforming marine ecosystems and impacting local fishing communities.
Scientists and enthusiasts alike have noted the arrival of unusual marine species in UK waters, such as octopus, bluefin tuna, and mauve stinger jellyfish—species typically not common this far north. While natural cycles and fishing pressures play a role, many experts emphasize the warming seas as a key driver behind these shifts.
Dr. Bryce Stewart from the Marine Biological Association describes these species as ecological “canaries in the coal mine,” signaling rapid and extraordinary changes in the marine environment. Supporting this, young angler Harry Polkinghorne reports frequently encountering large schools of bluefin tuna engaged in intense feeding, a sight once rare in UK waters.
These changes highlight how climate change is reshaping marine biodiversity, underscoring the need for awareness and adaptation in both conservation efforts and fisheries management.
