Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
| To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
| Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Telephone +45 7012 5300
11 August 2025
Company Announcement No 65/2025
Prepayments, Realkredit Danmark A/S
Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes prepayments as of Friday 8 August 2025. Please find the data in the attached file.
The information will also be available on .
Yours sincerely
The Executive Management
Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.
Attachments
-
Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 65-2025
Nr. 65_Ekstraordinaere indfrielser_uk
