Anti-Terrorist Operation In J&K's Kishtwar Enters 2Nd Day

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Aug 11 (IANS) The operation against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district entered its second day on Monday as intermittent firing and loud explosions were reported overnight from the area.

Officials said,“Intermittent firing and deafening sounds of explosions rattled a forest area in Kishtwar district as the operation to neutralise terrorists entered the second day on Monday. The terrorists are believed to be hiding inside a cave on a cliff at Bhagna forest in Dool area, some 25 km from Kishtwar town," said officials.

The search operation in the forest area started early Sunday following intelligence input about the presence of two most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, Riyaz Ahmad and Mudassar Hazari, who have been active in the district for the past eight years and carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh each.

“The hiding terrorists opened fire on the search parties at 6.30 a.m. on Sunday and fled deep into the forest in the face of retaliation,” the officials said.

The cordon and search operation (CASO) was strengthened with the joining of more reinforcements from the Army, including para commandos, police and CRPF and deployment of drones to ensure that the terrorists are not able to escape.

“Firing by the terrorists was last reported on Sunday evening near the cave, which is said to be very deep, as the joint forces suspect that they had managed to take shelter inside. Several powerful blasts and intermittent gunfire were reported overnight," the officials added.

The search operation is on, and further details are awaited.

After the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, the security forces are carrying out anti-terrorist operations against gun-wielding terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

Drug smugglers and drug peddlers are also on the radar of the security forces because it is believed that the funds generated by the hawala money racket and drug smuggling are finally used to sustain terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The coordinated and Intelligence-backed operations of the joint forces are aimed at dismantling the ecosystem of terrorism in the union territory rather than focusing on just the elimination of the gun-wielding terrorists.