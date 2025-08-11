403
Heavy Rains Batter Japan, Leaving Several Missing
(MENAFN) Relentless heavy rains battered southwestern Japan on Monday, sparking destructive landslides, halting train operations, and leaving multiple individuals missing, according to media.
In Kumamoto prefecture, landslides triggered by the downpour swept away homes and vehicles, prompting urgent search and rescue efforts. A landslide in Kosa town engulfed a car, with one man still missing while three others inside were rescued. Meanwhile, rescue teams are actively working in Misato town to free a resident trapped under a collapsed house.
Neighboring Fukuoka prefecture also faced disaster, as two people were feared swept away in a river on Sunday evening.
Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba addressed the situation, stating his administration is "committed to implementing disaster response measures," and urged citizens to stay alert amid worsening conditions.
A rainband stretching over the Japanese archipelago has caused widespread flooding, with Kumamoto and Nagasaki prefectures hit hardest. Tamana city in Kumamoto recorded an extraordinary 370 millimeters of rainfall within six hours early Monday—nearly twice the city’s typical August total, the Japan Meteorological Agency reported.
All bullet train services in the affected region remained suspended throughout Monday.
Due to escalating landslide risks, authorities on Sunday ordered the evacuation of 113,117 residents in Karatsu city on Kyushu island, emphasizing the growing urgency of the crisis.
