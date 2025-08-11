Saudi Arabia Foodservice Market To Reach USD 58,310 Million By 2033, Growing At 8.21% CAGR

MENAFN - IMARC Group) The Saudi Arabia foodservice market size was valued atin 2024. Looking forward, IMARC Group estimates the market to reachby 2033, exhibiting afrom 2025-2033. Surging tourism under Vision 2030-fueling experiential dining and international cuisine demand-is a primary catalyst accelerating growth in the Saudi foodservice industry.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 28,669 Million

Forecast (2033): USD 58,310 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 8.21%

Shift towards experiential dining, fusion cuisines, and evolving coffee shops as social hubs amid young demographics and tourism surge.

Strategic retrofit and smart lighting deployments across public infrastructure Full Service Restaurants, holding approximately 54% market share in 2024.

How Is AI Transforming the Foodservice Market in Saudi Arabia?



Enhanced Customer Experience: AI-powered personalization is transforming the dining experience. A recent study found that nearly 65% of Saudi consumers prefer digital ordering, with restaurants using AI to tailor promotions and menu suggestions, boosting customer engagement and loyalty.

Operational Efficiency: AI is streamlining back-of-house operations. With a 98% accuracy rate in demand prediction, AI systems help restaurants manage inventory, reduce food waste, and optimize staffing, which directly improves profitability and resource management.

Logistics and Delivery: The deployment of AI-driven delivery robots, as seen in a recent Jahez pilot, is cutting delivery times by up to 50% in select commercial areas. This technology is key to optimizing last-mile logistics and meeting the high demand for food delivery services.

Governmental Support: Vision 2030 is actively driving AI adoption. The Kingdom has already committed over $40 billion in funding for AI, a strategy that includes using AI to promote sustainable food production through initiatives like smart farms and partnerships with global tech companies. Tech Investment Surge: The Saudi food tech scene is booming with AI-native ventures. A Saudi food tech startup, Calo, recently secured a $39 million series B extension, reflecting a strong investor confidence in businesses leveraging AI to innovate in the meal subscription space.

Saudi Arabia Foodservice Market Trends and Drivers



Digitalization and Delivery: The shift towards online food ordering is a major trend. A significant majority of consumers in Saudi Arabia now prefer digital ordering, with investments in food-tech startups surging to meet this demand.

Expansion of Global and Local Chains: International brands are expanding their presence, while local chains are growing and innovating. This has led to intense competition and a wider variety of dining options across the Kingdom.

Health and Wellness Focus: Consumers are becoming more health-conscious, leading to a rise in demand for organic and healthy food. This trend is supported by government initiatives promoting sustainable food production.

Entertainment and Dining Integration: Vision 2030's push for entertainment and tourism is creating new opportunities. Foodservice is being integrated into major entertainment hubs and events, attracting new customers. Convenience and Speed: The fast-paced, urban lifestyle of a young population is driving demand for quick-service restaurants and food delivery. This is leading to new formats like cloud kitchens and automated ordering systems.

Saudi Arabia Foodservice Industry Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Foodservice Type:



Cafes and Bars



By Cuisine





Cafes





Juice/Smoothie/Desserts Bars

Specialist Coffee and Tea Shops

Cloud Kitchen

Full Service Restaurants



By Cuisine





Asian





European





Latin American





Middle Eastern





North American

Others

Quick Service Restaurants



By Cuisine





Bakeries





Burger





Ice Cream





Meat-based Cuisines





Pizza Others

Analysis by Outlet:



Chained Outlets Independent Outlets

Analysis by Location:



Leisure

Lodging

Retail

Standalone Travel

Regional Analysis:



Northern and Central Region

Western Region

Eastern Region Southern Region

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Recent News and Developments in Saudi Arabia Foodservice Market



April 2025: Saudi Arabia's foodservice industry saw rapid adoption of digital menus and self-service kiosks, streamlining orders and reducing wait times, while boosting upselling through automated promotions and contactless payments for enhanced convenience.

March 2025: The quick-service restaurant sector pioneered sustainable practices with centralized production units capable of producing 60,000 baked goods daily, supplying hundreds of outlets and ensuring product consistency and operational efficiency. July 2025: New government regulations require all dining establishments to display detailed nutritional information, including calorie, salt, and caffeine content on menus, helping customers make healthier food choices and driving transparency across the industry.

