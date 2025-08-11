Suniel Shetty Birthday: Check Out Actor's Net Worth, Lifestyle, Educational Background

Suniel Shetty Birthday: Suniel Shetty has turned 64. He was born on 11 August 1961 in Mulki, Karnataka. He debuted with heroes like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan-Shahrukh Khan

Suniel Shetty Birthday

Suniel Shetty's career

Suniel Shetty is an actor as well as a film producer, television host and entrepreneur. He has worked in most of the Bollywood films and has also appeared in some South movies. He is famous by the nickname Anna. He made his debut in the 1992 film Balwan, in which Divya Bharti was the lead actress. In his three-decade career, he has worked in more than 100 films.

Who all are there in Suniel Shetty's family?

Sunil Shetty belongs to a Tulu speaking Bunt family. His father Veerappa Shetty runs his own restaurant in Mumbai. Earlier he used to work as a waiter in a restaurant. Sunil had a love marriage with Mana Kadri in 1991. The couple has two children, daughter Athiya Shetty and son Ahan Shetty. Athiya is married to cricketer KL Rahul. Recently both of them became parents of a daughter.

How educated is Suniel Shetty?

Sunil Shetty studied at Lawrence School in Sanawar, Himachal Pradesh. After this, he obtained a degree in commerce from HR College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai. He loved sports, especially cricket and martial arts, at a young age. He earned a black belt in kickboxing. Before entering films, he worked for some time in his father's restaurant.

How much property does Suniel Shetty have?

Talking about Suniel Shetty's property, he is the owner of 125 crores. He has a luxury farmhouse in Khandala, which is worth 20 crores. Apart from this, he has a luxurious apartment on Altamont Road in Mumbai, which is worth 15-20 crores. He has a real estate development company named S2 Realty and Developers Private Limited. He also has a house in Mangalore and two restaurants in Mumbai.

About Suniel Shetty's films

Talking about Sunil Shetty's films, he has worked in many films including Balwan, Waqt Hamara Hai, Pehchaan, Dilwale, Ant, Mohra, Gopi Kishan, Hum Hain Bemisal, Suraksha, Gaddar, Takkar, Sapoot, Border, Aakrosh, Bade Dilwala, Hera Pheri, Refugee, Dhadak, Awara Pagal Deewana, Phir Hera Pheri, Kaante. His upcoming film is Welcome to the Jungle, which will be released in 2026.