Australian Army Chief Lt Gen Simon Stuart Pays Tribute At National War Memorial

Australian Army Chief Lt Gen Simon Stuart laid a wreath at Delhi's National War Memorial during his India visit from August 11–14. The gesture honoured India's fallen soldiers and underscored growing defence ties between the two nations.

