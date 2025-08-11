Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Australian Army Chief Lt Gen Simon Stuart Pays Tribute At National War Memorial


2025-08-11 03:12:54
Australian Army Chief Lt Gen Simon Stuart laid a wreath at Delhi's National War Memorial during his India visit from August 11–14. The gesture honoured India's fallen soldiers and underscored growing defence ties between the two nations.

