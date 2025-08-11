Titan Delivers Robust Q1 SEBI RA Saurabh Sahu Sees Growth Momentum, Monitors Debt Servicing Capacity

Shares of Titan Company traded marginally higher on Monday after the firm reported strong first-quarter (Q1) results, delivering growth across its core segments and subsidiaries.

Profit after tax surged 53% year-on-year, while EBIT margin expanded by 199 basis points to 11.7%. The company's debt-service coverage ratio stood at 0.38, which Titan attributed to a timing mismatch.

Analyst Take

SEBI-registered analyst Saurabh Sahu said Titan's performance highlights resilient demand, expanding margins, and subsidiary strength.

He noted that the jewellery division grew 19% year-on-year, excluding bullion sales, and continues to be the company's key growth driver.

The watches and wearables segment posted a 24% revenue rise, with EBIT margin expanding to 22.6% on premium offerings. Eyewear revenue increased 13% though margins came under pressure.

Sahu also pointed to strong subsidiary performance. CaratLane delivered 39% growth driven by digital and omnichannel traction. Titan Engineering & Automation Ltd. (TEAL) reported a 56% revenue jump with a 24.4% EBIT margin.

Emerging businesses reduced losses by half year-on-year, showing early signs of a turnaround.

He added that new businesses are stabilizing and the company remains well-positioned for future growth. However, Sahu cautioned that investors should keep an eye on (debt-service coverage ratio) DSCR trends, as sustained low levels could indicate future stress.

What Is The Retail Mood?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'bullish' amid 'normal' message volume.

Titan's stock has risen 6.4% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.