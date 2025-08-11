Doubts Over Fair Elections Damaging EC's Credibility, Flags Shashi Tharoor Amid 'Vote Chori' Protests

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the ongoing 'Vote Chori' protests, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor states that doubts among public about fairness in elections are damaging the Election Commission's credibility. He asserts that addressing these doubts is vital for the Commission to regain public trust.

Shashi Tharoor told ANI, "As long as there are doubts in the minds of people about the fairness of the elections, that is harming the credibility of the Election Commission. As long as those doubts are removed, then the Election Commission's credibility can be regained. The Election Commission's own interest lies in addressing these questions."