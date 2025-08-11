Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Doubts Over Fair Elections Damaging EC's Credibility, Flags Shashi Tharoor Amid 'Vote Chori' Protests

Doubts Over Fair Elections Damaging EC's Credibility, Flags Shashi Tharoor Amid 'Vote Chori' Protests


2025-08-11 03:12:31
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Amid the ongoing 'Vote Chori' protests, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor states that doubts among public about fairness in elections are damaging the Election Commission's credibility. He asserts that addressing these doubts is vital for the Commission to regain public trust.

Shashi Tharoor told ANI, "As long as there are doubts in the minds of people about the fairness of the elections, that is harming the credibility of the Election Commission. As long as those doubts are removed, then the Election Commission's credibility can be regained. The Election Commission's own interest lies in addressing these questions."

MENAFN11082025007365015876ID1109910273

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search