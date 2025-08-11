Multi-Tier Security In Place For Peaceful I-Day Celebrations: IGP Kashmir
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a rehearsal parade at Partap Park Srinagar, IGP Birdi said rehearsal drills are being carried out as part of the preparations.
He said multiple layers of security will be in place on August 15, with special arrangements at sensitive locations to ensure the event passes off peacefully.
The IGP also said every effort is being made to ensure smooth and incident-free celebrationsRead Also I-Day Celebrations: Admin Keeps Invitation Open For General Public IGP Kashmir Reviews Security Arrangements For I-Day
