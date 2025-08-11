Multi-Tier Security In Place For Peaceful I-Day Celebrations: IGP Kashmir

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi on Monday said that multi-tier security arrangements are being made to ensure smooth and peaceful Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a rehearsal parade at Partap Park Srinagar, IGP Birdi said rehearsal drills are being carried out as part of the preparations.

He said multiple layers of security will be in place on August 15, with special arrangements at sensitive locations to ensure the event passes off peacefully.

The IGP also said every effort is being made to ensure smooth and incident-free celebrations

