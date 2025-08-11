Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Multi-Tier Security In Place For Peaceful I-Day Celebrations: IGP Kashmir

Multi-Tier Security In Place For Peaceful I-Day Celebrations: IGP Kashmir


2025-08-11 03:10:43
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone, V.K. Birdi on Monday said that multi-tier security arrangements are being made to ensure smooth and peaceful Independence Day celebrations.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a rehearsal parade at Partap Park Srinagar, IGP Birdi said rehearsal drills are being carried out as part of the preparations.

He said multiple layers of security will be in place on August 15, with special arrangements at sensitive locations to ensure the event passes off peacefully.

The IGP also said every effort is being made to ensure smooth and incident-free celebrations

Read Also I-Day Celebrations: Admin Keeps Invitation Open For General Public IGP Kashmir Reviews Security Arrangements For I-Day

MENAFN11082025000215011059ID1109910264

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search