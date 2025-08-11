Operatic Heights: A Tribute To Mei Lanfang Fu Shaoxiong Art Exhibition Opened In Hong Kong

MENAFN - GetNews) Operatic Heights: A Tribute to Mei Lanfang

Recently, the special exhibition Operatic Heights: A Tribute to Mei Lanfang opened in Hong Kong. Co-organized by the Liang Yi Museum, the Ethnic Costume Museum of Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT), and the School of Accessory at BIFT, the exhibition showcases artist Fu Shaoxiong's ingenious works. Fu Shaoxiong seamlessly blends Mei Lanfang's Peking Opera art with traditional metal crafts. Through his creations-which transcend time and space, bridging history with the present and art with the soul-audiences gain a deeper appreciation for the master's unique legacy and the vibrant contemporary aesthetic appeal of traditional art.

Fu Shaoxiong holds a Ph.D. in Design from Tsinghua University. He serves as Assistant Curator of the Ethnic Costume Museum at Beijing Institute of Fashion Technology (BIFT) and is a Master's Supervisor in Jewelry. His works have been exhibited at prestigious venues including the National Museum of China and the China National Arts and Crafts Museum. He has collaborated with Zheng Banqiao Memorial Museum, Kong Shangren's Former Residence and the Mei Lanfang Memorial Museum, presented a series of works that harmonize classical heritage with contemporary innovation. His exhibitions not only highlight the distinctive charm of his personal artistic style, but also drive the continuation and revival of traditional crafts within a modern context.







