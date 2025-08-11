Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Hegseth Faces Criticism for Supporting Pastors’ Views

2025-08-11 02:50:14
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is facing strong backlash after sharing and commending interviews with pastors who argued that women should be barred from voting and expressed contentious perspectives on slavery.

In the video clip reposted by Hegseth, aired by CNN, pastor Toby Sumpter stated: “In my ideal society, we would vote as households. I would ordinarily be the one to cast the vote, but I would cast the vote having discussed it with my household.”

Idaho pastor Doug Wilson, also featured in the interviews, defended earlier comments suggesting "mutual affection between slaves and their masters."

On Friday, Hegseth reposted the seven-minute video segment on X, adding the caption: "All of Christ for All of Life."

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell told a news agency that Hegseth is a "proud member" of a church linked to the denomination founded by Wilson and "very much appreciates many of Mr. Wilson’s writings and teachings."

Andrew Whitehead, a sociology professor at Indiana University Indianapolis, explained that the pastors’ movement aims to "enforce those (beliefs) for everybody."

“It really does matter if the secretary of defense is retweeting a video with very particular views about whether women should be able to vote or serve in combat roles or if slavery really isn’t all that bad,” he informed the news agency.

“That's not just a person's view. It's a person in a pretty broad position of power.”

